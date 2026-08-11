Geotab Launches Unified Investigations Solution to Reduce Fleet Liability Costs Through Actionable Insights

Breaking down data silos to securely collect, organize and audit evidence for any operational, safety, compliance or liability event

OAKVILLE, ON and ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geotab, a global leader in connected operations, video telematics and AI-powered insights, today announced Geotab Investigations, a unified solution for safety, compliance and operations teams to accelerate the resolution of road incidents.

Geotab Investigations Interface

Fleet organizations regularly need to investigate incidents such as collisions, customer or citizen complaints, property damage or safety violations. These investigations often involve multiple stakeholders — operations teams, safety managers, insurance providers and legal teams. The process is often manual and fragmented, which creates several challenges including operational inefficiency and legal, compliance and reputation risk.

"Fleet-related incidents have cost companies billions of dollars in litigation and reputational damage, largely because critical data remains siloed," said Sabina Martin, Vice President of Product Management at Geotab. "Geotab Investigations changes this by turning raw data into a structured, defensible system of record, providing fleet managers with the intelligence to mitigate risk and the evidence to protect their drivers, operations and bottom line."

By leveraging existing telematics data to create a unified operational view, Geotab Investigations enables teams to achieve faster incident resolution while significantly reducing manual effort. This centralized workflow ensures stronger accountability and consistent, defensible decision-making through high-quality, time-aligned records of vehicle and driver behavior. Drivers also benefit when incidents are investigated using accurate data, helping fleets determine what actually happened and reducing the risk of incorrect blame.

Key Features of Geotab Investigations

Data-Driven Incident Search: Instantly locate all telematics-based vehicle activity associated with an incident using location and time-based search.

Instantly locate all telematics-based vehicle activity associated with an incident using location and time-based search. Event Timeline Reconstruction: Understand the full sequence of movement by combining trips, driver behavior, speed events and location data to reconstruct a precise timeline of what occurred before, during and after an incident.

Understand the full sequence of movement by combining trips, driver behavior, speed events and location data to reconstruct a precise timeline of what occurred before, during and after an incident. Supporting Evidence Integration: Bring context into one place by attaching and organizing external materials such as notes, emails, reports, documents, photos and video alongside telematics data to provide the full story behind every event.

Bring context into one place by attaching and organizing external materials such as notes, emails, reports, documents, photos and video alongside telematics data to provide the full story behind every event. Structured Case Workflow: Create and maintain structured cases with clear stages from open to closed, ensuring incidents are tracked, governed and auditable.

Create and maintain structured cases with clear stages from open to closed, ensuring incidents are tracked, governed and auditable. Review & Decision Support: Provide stakeholders with complete, time-aligned records that support operational decisions, insurance claims, compliance needs and internal review.

Learn more how Geotab Investigations transforms raw incident data into a comprehensive and defensible system of record on our website.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected operations, video telematics and AI-powered insights. Trusted by more than 100,000 customers -- from small and mid-size fleets to Fortune 500 enterprises and public-sector organizations, including the U.S. federal government -- Geotab connects approximately 6 million vehicles and assets and processes 100 billion data points daily. With ISO/IEC 27001:2022, SOC2, FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations, Geotab's open platform and partner ecosystem unify safety, compliance and operations in a unified system. Our mission: a safer, more efficient and more sustainable world in motion.

Disclaimer

The Investigations Solution is provided for limited informational purposes only, on an "as is" basis. To the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, Geotab makes no representation or warranty of any kind, express or implied, including as to the Solution's fitness for use as evidence or its custodial or data-retention capabilities. The Solution is not an evidence-preservation, legal hold, or custodial service. The Customer is solely responsible for preserving and producing any data or evidence required for litigation or investigation, including all legal hold and chain-of-custody obligations, and Geotab shall not be held liable for any issues arising from use of the Solution during or pending litigation.

In the event of potential or actual litigation arising from a collision event, please consult qualified legal counsel. By providing the Solution, Geotab is not providing legal advice or recommendations as to any legal or compliance decisions.

SOURCE Geotab Inc.