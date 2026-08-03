GET SHOPPING AND GET SAVING WITH PLANET FITNESS' PERKSFEST

Today through August 14, members can save on fan-favorite brands including Amazfit, HeyDude, and NOBULL, all in the PF App.

HAMPTON, N.H., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing fitness center operators with more members than any other fitness brand, announced today the return of PerksFest, a celebration of member-exclusive deals and discounts from top brands.

Today through August 14, members gain access to high-value deals on premier brands including Amazfit, HeyDude, and NOBULL, directly through the PF App. PerksFest builds on the high-value, affordable fitness offerings and year-round PF Perks available with a Planet Fitness membership by delivering deeper discounts on products and services members love. In partnering with like-minded brands, PF Perks helped members save approximately $13 million over the past 18 months alone. Access these savings and more by joining Planet Fitness at the club nearest you or online here.

"PerksFest naturally extends the day-to-day value Planet Fitness provides into other categories – from apparel, to food and supplements – so that our members can save in all aspects of their lives," said Justin Unger, Sr. Director of Partnerships at Planet Fitness. "We're excited to continue enhancing member's lives by providing these exciting deals and discounts along with a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment."

As part of the national PerksFest promotion, Planet Fitness members can access these exclusive offers through August 14*:

Amazfit: 20% Off

Everyday Dose: 50% Off

HeyDude: $15 Off 75

NOBULL: 35% Off Gym Shoes, Apparel & Nutrition

Stitch Fix: 25% Off your First Order

Swanson Vitamins: 50% Off Swanson products

The Bouqs: 20% Off First Two Deliveries

Trifecta: 50% off your first order and 25% off your second with code in the PF App

The benefits go far beyond the summer. Planet Fitness continues to offer its signature PF Perks all year long, maintaining partnerships with top brands to ensure members always have access to special discounts.

To browse Planet Fitness Perks, download the PF App or visit planetfitness.com/pf-membership-perks. To shop for official Planet Fitness apparel and workout gear, visit shop.planetfitness.com.

*Restrictions apply, see individual offers for details

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2026, Planet Fitness had approximately 21.5 million members and 2,909 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia and Spain. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. Approximately 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent business owners.

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.