GF Unveils Updated North American Headquarters, Celebrates with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

APPLE VALLEY, Minn., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GF Building Flow Solutions, home of the Uponor brand, celebrated the official re-opening of its North American headquarters in Apple Valley, Minn. following its newly completed office renovation. GF welcomed His Excellency Ralf Heckner, the Ambassador of Switzerland to the United States of America, alongside local community partners to commemorate this milestone and showcase the reimagined space.

"This project represents not only our commitment to Minnesota but the people who bring our products to life every day," says John Reutter, President, GF Building Flow Solutions Americas. "We wanted to create an environment where employees feel inspired to do their best work while honoring the continued integration of the GF and Uponor brands. We're proud to employ more than 800 people in Minnesota and look forward to continued innovation with this team behind us in support of our mission to be the global leader in Flow Solutions."

The event commenced with opening remarks from Reutter, Ambassador Heckner, Apple Valley Mayor Clint Hooppaw, as well as a video message from US Senator Amy Klobuchar who previously toured the Apple Valley facility. Guests proceeded on guided tours of the updated office following the official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The 47,000-square-foot remodeled space, designed by HGA and completed by PCL Construction, features ample open collaboration spaces for team meetings and open working sessions, updated technology across workstations and conference rooms, and additional enhancements to foster employee collaboration. Research labs were also moved to a more central location, creating state-of-the-art spaces to help drive the advancements that are shaping the future of our industry.

The company is also partnering with local Twin Cities artists to further highlight GF's Swiss heritage while maintaining Uponor's legacy within the renovated office.

For information about Uponor products, systems, services, and solutions, visit uponor.com.

Media contact

Courtney Hieb

Corporate Communications Manager

GF Building Flow Solutions Americas

T 612 816 0592

E [email protected]

Agency contact

John O'Reilly

GreenHouse Digital + PR

T 708 428 6385

E [email protected]

Corporate Profile

With a rich history in industrial innovation since 1802, GF is reshaping the future of Flow Solutions by delivering Excellence in Flow through mission-critical products and solutions that enable the safe and sustainable transport of water and other fluids for Buildings, Industry and Infrastructure. Headquartered in Switzerland, GF employs around 13'300 professionals across 46 countries. In 2025, GF's Flow Solutions business generated sales of CHF 3 billion. GF is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, visit www.georgfischer.com.

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SOURCE GF Building Flow Solutions