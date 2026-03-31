Building North America's Future: Industry Leaders to Unite at GF Flow Symposium

APPLE VALLEY, Minn., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scheduled for May 3-6, 2026, at the historic Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn., the inaugural GF Flow Symposium will join builders, developers, contractors, engineers, and executive leaders to explore the future of system solutions across residential, commercial, infrastructure, and industrial markets. This event combines practical, hands-on learning with forward-looking insight—from interactive demos focused on real jobsite challenges to perspectives from leaders shaping the future of construction, regulation, and building systems. The event kicks off with a dynamic keynote and continues with several headliner speakers from companies such as Bechtel, Hoffman Construction, and ConstructConnect.

Today's building design and construction professionals are tasked with delivering solutions that improve efficiency and promote more reliable outcomes while overcoming labor shortages and compressed project timelines. Through workshops and interactive product showcases, the symposium will present the tools, systems, and services that make these solutions possible while driving long-term value.

Featured speakers and session topics include:

Elliott Eisenberg, Ph.D., of Graphs and Laughs, LLC: 2026 Economic Forecast Fun: An Entertaining Look at the Current Economy and the Impact on Future Business

Hosted Panel with Fred Mills of B1M: Megaproject Construction Trends: Harnessing Opportunities, Anticipating Challenges, and Maximizing Results

Dustin Demetriou, Ph.D.: The Twin Engines Driving the AI Era: Innovation and Impacts of Semiconductors and Data Centers

Panel Discussion with Senator Joe Manchin: Working Together to Build the Future of America: How Government, Manufacturing, and Construction Partnerships are Propelling Purposeful Growth

Catherine Hunt Ryan of Bechtel: Delivering Confident Predictability

Adam Tarr of Hoffman Construction: The New Productivity Paradigm: Offsite Prefabrication with Onsite Construction Purpose

Michael Beatty of Nalco Water: Maintaining AI Amid Major Challenges: Water Treatment for Data Centers and Chip Fabrication

Other session topics include:

Building the Workforce of Tomorrow: Tackling Labor Shortages and Retaining Skilled Tradespeople

Energy Efficiency, Sustainability, and Clean Water: Cutting‑Edge Strategies Shaping the Next Generation of High‑Performing Buildings

Time, Talent, and Takeoff: Why Estimator Economics Are Driving AI Strategy

Protecting Cycle Times While Reducing Risk: Creating Intelligent Single-Family Plumbing Designs

Residential Fire Protection: Everything Plumbers Need to Know

"This event comes at a pivotal time in the industry as construction leaders face mounting pressure to produce large-scale projects and dynamic developments with fewer resources," says Anna Picchetti, VP of Marketing & Strategy at GF Building Flow Solutions Americas. "We welcome the opportunity to connect leaders across North America as we confront these challenges head-on and ideate on the future of flow."

Revealing trends in data centers, microelectronics, life sciences, advanced plumbing, and more, industry experts will take the stage and offer practical insight on what it takes to build with confidence.

"The current infrastructure build cycle is unfolding at an extraordinary scale. From hyperscale data centers and semiconductor fabrication facilities to critical water infrastructure, our industry faces unprecedented challenges in delivering the capacity required. Meeting this demand will require a pace of innovation, industrialization, and project execution unlike anything we have seen before," says James Jackson, Head of Americas, GF Industry & Infrastructure Flow Solutions. "The GF Flow Symposium will bring together many of the top business leaders from across North America's construction industry to explore the latest technologies and management strategies shaping the future of infrastructure."

The symposium marks the first flagship customer event hosted by both company divisions — GF Building Flow Solutions, home of the Uponor brand, and GF Industry and Infrastructure Flow Solutions. To learn more about GF Flow Symposium, including featured speakers and registration details, visit georgfischer.com/symposium2026.

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Media contact

Courtney Hieb

Corporate Communications Manager

GF Building Flow Solutions Americas

T 612 816 0592

E [email protected]

Agency contact

John O'Reilly

GreenHouse Digital + PR

T 708 428 6385

E [email protected]

Corporate Profile

With a rich history in industrial innovation since 1802, GF is reshaping the future of Flow Solutions by delivering Excellence in Flow through mission-critical products and solutions that enable the safe and sustainable transport of water and other fluids for Buildings, Industry and Infrastructure. Headquartered in Switzerland, GF employs around 13'300 professionals across 46 countries. In 2025, GF's Flow Solutions business generated sales of CHF 3 billion. GF is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, visit www.georgfischer.com.

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SOURCE GF Building Flow Solutions