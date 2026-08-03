GIBSON ANNOUNCES GIBSON GARAGE LAS VEGAS, A ONE-OF-A-KIND ROCK 'N' ROLL MUSIC EXPERIENCE COMING TO THE HEART OF THE LAS VEGAS STRIP IN 2027

Following the success of Gibson Garage Nashville and London, and ahead of the Sept. 10 opening of Gibson Garage Miami, Gibson has announced plans for its fourth Garage location at Miracle Mile Shops on the Las Vegas Strip, slated for 2027. The new destination will feature rare and collectible instruments, immersive artist experiences, live performances, and the first-ever Les Paul '59 Experience.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gibson, the iconic global instrument brand that has shaped the sound of generations for more than 130 years, today announced the forthcoming Gibson Garage Las Vegas , a premier immersive retail and music destination opening in 2027 at Miracle Mile Shops on the Las Vegas Strip.

A render of the Gibson Garage Las Vegas main room and stage.

Following the success of Gibson Garage Nashville and Gibson Garage London, and the upcoming Gibson Garage Miami, opening Sept. 10, 2026, Gibson Garage Las Vegas will mark the brand's fourth Gibson Garage location and its boldest expression yet of experiential retail, music culture, and live performance.

The 9,000-square-foot Gibson Garage Las Vegas will bring together legendary Gibson craftsmanship, rare and collectible guitars, live performances, music history, art, vintage design and the electric energy of one of the world's greatest entertainment capitals. With soaring ceilings, dramatic architecture, expansive rooms, and an immersive stage and sound environment, the destination will be built to match the scale, spectacle and spirit of Las Vegas.

Inside Gibson Garage Las Vegas, guests will be invited to explore the full Gibson family of brands—including Gibson, Epiphone, Kramer, MESA/Boogie, Maestro, KRK, Gibson Amplifiers, and more—in a highly interactive environment created for musicians, collectors, artists, music fans, tourists, families and first-time players from around the world. Visitors can pick up and play instruments, discover limited-edition and collectible models, experience our Made to Measure and Gibson Custom Shop craftsmanship up close, and connect with the Gibson story in a hands-on way that cannot be replicated online.

"Las Vegas is one of the most exciting entertainment destinations in the world, and the Gibson Garage Las Vegas will be designed to meet that energy at full volume," says Anne Rohosy, Interim CEO of Gibson. "This will be much more than a place to buy a guitar — it will be a place to play, discover, perform, connect and experience the Gibson legacy in a way that can only happen in Las Vegas. Building on what we've created in Nashville, London and Miami, Gibson Garage Las Vegas will take experiential retail, artist culture and music to an entirely new level."

"We're thrilled to welcome Gibson Garage Las Vegas to Miracle Mile Shops," adds Robert Buchanan, Vice President and General Manager of Miracle Mile Shops. "Gibson is one of those brands that needs no introduction, and what they're bringing to Las Vegas is more than a store. With live music, artists, history, and immersive experiences built into the space, Gibson Garage will give people a reason to visit Miracle Mile Shops just to be part of it. There couldn't be a better city for Gibson Garage than Las Vegas, or a better location in Las Vegas than Miracle Mile Shops."

A major centerpiece of the new location will be a special Acoustic Murphy Lab Collection Room, offering an intimate and elevated environment to experience some of Gibson's most exceptional acoustic instruments. The space will celebrate Gibson's acoustic heritage, craftsmanship, aging artistry, and the unmistakable tone that has defined countless songs and performances across generations.

At the heart of Gibson Garage Las Vegas will be a premier live stage and sound environment designed for artists' live performances, special events, exclusive showcases, product launches, and unforgettable fan experiences. In a city known globally for concerts, residencies, festivals, conventions and live entertainment, the Gibson Garage Las Vegas stage will create new opportunities for unexpected artist appearances and once-in-a-lifetime music moments.

The location will also feature the Gibson Gallery, an art-forward cultural space and the second Gibson Art Gallery in the United States. The gallery will spotlight photography, visual art, music history, artist collaborations and iconic moments from Gibson's legacy, creating a space where art, music, design, storytelling, and culture intersect.

One of the most significant features of Gibson Garage Las Vegas will be the first-ever Les Paul '59 Experience Room, a dedicated environment celebrating the legendary 1959 Les Paul™ Standard, one of the most coveted and influential electric guitars of all time. The space will include a full '59 lounge, immersive storytelling, vintage collection and Custom Shop model experiences, and a special area where guests can design and build their own ultimate Custom 1959 Les Paul guitar to take home.

Gibson Garage Las Vegas will feature an Entertainment Relations artist lounge and showroom designed as a private hub for Gibson artists, performers, creators, and industry partners. Inspired by the hospitality, sophistication, and energy of Las Vegas, the space will serve as an exclusive gathering place before and after performances, special appearances, and Gibson events. The showroom will pay tribute to the mythology, craftsmanship, and cultural impact of the 1959 Gibson Les Paul, with wraparound couches, and an atmosphere that blends vintage luxury with rock 'n' roll history—inviting musicians and collectors to step inside the world of one of Gibson's most iconic instruments.

Located at Miracle Mile Shops on the Las Vegas Strip, Gibson Garage Las Vegas will place Gibson at the center of one of the most-visited destinations in the United States and around the world. Known for world-class entertainment, luxury resorts, five-star dining, nightlife, concerts, conventions, sports, shopping, and landmark venues including Sphere, Las Vegas provides the ideal home for the next chapter of the Gibson Garage story.

Gibson Garage Las Vegas is scheduled to open in 2027, with the official opening date, artist appearances, and grand opening celebrations to be announced.

For more information, visit Gibson.com and follow @OfficialGibsonGarage and @GibsonGuitar.

Download Gibson Garage Las Vegas assets for media use, credit Gibson: HERE.



GIBSON GARAGE LAS VEGAS

Miracle Mile Shops

3663 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89109

Opening in 2027; official date to be announced.

About Gibson:

Gibson, the leading iconic guitar brand, has shaped the sounds of generations of musicians and music lovers across genres for over 130 years. Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Gibson has a legacy of world-class craftsmanship, legendary music partnerships, and progressive product evolution that is unrivaled among musical instrument companies. The Gibson portfolio includes Gibson, the leading guitar brand, as well as many of the most beloved and recognizable music brands, including Epiphone, which has been on every stage since 1873, Kramer, the original MADE TO ROCK HARD guitar brand, MESA/Boogie, the home of tone, KRK, behind great music for over 30 years, and Maestro, the founder of effect pedals. Gibson is dedicated to quality, innovation, and sound excellence so that music lovers for generations to come will continue to experience music shaped by all Gibson brands. Explore more at Gibson.com, Gibson App, and on Gibson TV, follow us on Instagram, X and Facebook, and visit us at the Gibson Garage Nashville and the Gibson Garage London.

For Gibson Garage Las Vegas press inquiries, contact:

PRIME PR GROUP, INC.

Libby Coffey

+1 626-676-4993

[email protected]

SOURCE Gibson