GIBSON GARAGE MIAMI OPENS TO THE PUBLIC SEPTEMBER 10, 2026, IN THE HEART OF WYNWOOD

Gibson's third global Garage destination brings the ultimate guitar experience to Miami, with over 500 instruments, live music, local Miami culture, exclusive apparel, custom guitar design, and the first stateside Gibson art gallery.

MIAMI, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gibson, the iconic global instrument brand that has shaped the sounds of generations of musicians and music lovers for over 130 years, is proud to announce the grand opening of Gibson Garage Miami , opening to the public on Thursday, September 10, 2026, in Miami's world-renowned Wynwood Art District. Located at 2660 NW 3rd Ave, Miami, FL 33127, Gibson Garage Miami is the brand's third global retail and experience destination, following the successful openings of the Gibson Garage Nashville, the company's global flagship store, and the Gibson Garage London, Gibson's first store outside the U.S.

A rendering of the Gibson Garage Miami, the ultimate guitar experience, coming opening September 2026, will be open to the public daily in Miami’s Wynwood Art District. Gibson Garage Miami will open to the public on September 10, 2026. Download Gibson Garage Miami flyer/assets for media use, credit Gibson: https://app.box.com/s/92lrth3gtzqiwp1myhyn2dyup1l93oqh.

Created as the ultimate guitar experience, Gibson Garage Miami brings the full Gibson family of brands to one of the world's most musically diverse, culturally rich, and creatively vibrant cities. The new destination celebrates Gibson's legacy of craftsmanship, sound, and innovation while honoring Miami's deep connections to Latin, Caribbean, rock, pop, hip-hop, electronic, and global music culture.

Inside the Gibson Garage Miami, visitors will be greeted by a dynamic environment that reflects the Gibson legacy of craftsmanship and innovation. Over 8,000 square feet of space will showcase more than 500 guitars from the Gibson family of brands—including Gibson, Epiphone, Kramer, MESA/Boogie, Maestro, KRK, and Gibson Amplifiers—all curated to invite exploration and play. Overhead, a moving conveyor belt of guitars pays homage to the Gibson finishing process in each of our craftories, symbolizing the journey from creation to connection. It's a visual and tactile reminder that every instrument is built to be played, not just admired.

"Retail is no longer just about what people buy—it's about what they feel, discover, and become part of. Gibson Garage Miami represents the next evolution of that idea: an immersive music destination in one of the world's most vibrant cultural cities. The Garage works because it goes far beyond the transaction; it invites people in to play, explore, create, connect, and experience Gibson heritage in the real world. Whether you're a lifelong Gibson player, an emerging artist, or someone picking up a guitar for the first time, this is a place where music feels welcoming, inspiring, and real. Miami is a city with music in its DNA—defined by energy, creativity, and global rhythm—making it the perfect home for the next chapter of the Gibson Garage experience."

— Anne Rohosy, Interim CEO of Gibson

At the center of Gibson Garage Miami is a live performance stage that will host regular artist performances, intimate showcases, album release events, community programming, and special appearances from both legendary musicians and emerging artists. The stage will serve as a bridge between the artist, the fan, and the instrument—bringing music to life in real time.

Reflecting its Miami home, Gibson Garage Miami will feature unique discoveries inspired by Latin culture throughout the space, alongside exclusive apparel collaborations with local designers, lifestyle gifts, celebrity and film memorabilia, and rare instruments. The location will also debut the first stateside Gibson Gallery art installation, spotlighting photography, street art, and iconic moments in music history.

Gibson Garage Miami is located on the ground floor of the Wynwood Garage and was leased by Goldman Properties, a company widely recognized for its role in shaping Wynwood into one of the world's leading arts and cultural districts. The location places Gibson at the heart of one of Miami's most dynamic creative communities.

For those seeking a fully personalized instrument, Gibson Garage Miami will offer the Gibson Custom Made to Measure program. Guests can work with Gibson Garage Pros to design their dream guitar from the ground up, selecting wood tops, neck profiles, pickups, hardware, finishes, and aging techniques from the Gibson Custom Murphy Lab. Each Made to Measure guitar is handcrafted by Gibson Custom artisans in Nashville.

The opening of Gibson Garage Miami marks a major new chapter in Gibson's growing global Garage footprint. From Nashville to London and now Miami, the Gibson Garage experience continues to bring players and fans closer to the instruments, artists, and stories that have defined music history.

Whether you're a professional musician, a curious beginner, or simply a fan of music and design, the Gibson Garage Miami will be a must-visit music destination this fall—one that celebrates the spirit of Miami both inside and outside its walls.

Stay tuned for more details on Gibson Garage Miami's grand opening week celebrations, artist appearances, and live performances beginning September 10, 2026. Additional grand opening festivities and featured artists will be announced soon.

GIBSON GARAGE MIAMI

2660 NW 3rd Ave

Ground floor, Wynwood Garage

Miami, FL 33127

Opening to the public—September 10, 2026

Gibson Garage Miami:

IG | FB

Download Gibson Garage Miami assets here.

Gibson:

GIBSON.COM | X | IG | FB | TT | GIBSON APP | GIBSON GARAGE NASHVILLE | GIBSON GARAGE LONDON | GIBSON CERTIFIED VINTAGE | GIBSON RECORDS | GIBSON GIVES | GIBSON TV | GIBSON TV EN ESPANOL

Epiphone:

EPIPHONE.COM | X | IG | FB | YT

Kramer:

KRAMERGUITARS.COM | X | IG | FB | YT

MESA/Boogie:

MESABOOGIE.COM | X | IG | FB

KRK:

KRKMUSIC.COM | X | IG | FB | YT

Maestro:

MAESTROELECTRONICS.COM | IG

About Gibson:

Gibson, the iconic guitar brand, has shaped the sounds of generations of musicians and music lovers across genres for over 130 years. Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Nashville, Gibson has a legacy of world-class craftsmanship, legendary music partnerships, and progressive product evolution that is unrivaled among musical instrument companies. The Gibson portfolio includes Gibson, the leading guitar brand, as well as many of the most beloved and recognizable music brands, including Epiphone, which has been on every stage since 1873, Kramer, the original MADE TO ROCK HARD guitar brand, MESA/Boogie, the home of tone, KRK, behind great music for over 30 years, and Maestro, the founder of effect pedals. Gibson is dedicated to quality, innovation, and sound excellence so that music lovers for generations to come will continue to experience music shaped by all Gibson brands. Explore more at Gibson.com, Gibson App, and on Gibson TV, follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, and visit us at the Gibson Garage Nashville and the Gibson Garage London.

For Gibson Garage Miami media inquiries, contact:

PRIME PR GROUP, INC.

Libby Coffey

+1 626-676-4993

[email protected]

SOURCE Gibson