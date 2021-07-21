GIFs, Jordans and Jerseys: DraftKings reveals the NBA merch that could make investors $1000s this season

BOSTON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a brave new world of cryptoart, NBA GIFs are topping traditional basketball collectables like Air Jordans and signed jerseys, bringing astronomical returns of investment, according to new research.

In a year of record-breaking basketball merchandise sales, DraftKings, the world's leading Daily Fantasy Sports brand has crunched the numbers to discover the collectables that have rocketed in value. NFTs in the form of GIFs traded through NBA Top Shot have raised investors' eyebrows, fetching up to $140,000 on the online market.

Digital packs of NBA 'moments' can sell for as little as $9, selling out almost instantly as fans and investors clamour for the latest moment. As of February 2021, a massive $230 million had been bought and traded via NBA Top Shot.

But the classics still draw the dollars, with the iconic 1985 Air Jordans fetching a cool $11,830 from a release value of $65. Some Jordans are more valuable than others, with specific designers and NBA seasons leading to increases and decreases in value.

In the year that Michael Jordan's North Carolina college jersey fetched $1.38 million - the research reveals that a signature from a star player can increase the value of a jersey by 5418% on average.

A signed Kobe Bryant jersey has increased by over 9000% on average according to sports memorabilia sites, making owners potentially $30,000+ richer.

According to DraftKings, the world of sports collectables is changing, with NFT values soaring and becoming popular, fans can make wise investments both through physical and digital products.

"With the play-off finals underway, people will be turning their minds to their NBA collectables, which is why we wanted to see what merch could gain people the most return on investment.

For those with an eye for new basketball talent and a strong understanding of NBA history, NFT's offers a potentially lucrative chance to invest in the NBA's most show stopping moments."

Memorabilia Original price Resale value Percentage increase Original 1985 Air Jordan I trainers $65 $11,830 18100% Signed Kobe Bryant jersey $367.61 $34,083.99 9171.78% Signed LeBron James jersey $145.59 $12000 8142.32% Signed Tim Duncan jersey $173.40 $8899.99 5032.64% Original 1986 Air Jordan II trainers $100 $2,300 2200% Original 1989 Air Jordan IV trainers $110 $1,800 1536%

