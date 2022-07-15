Gifts Retailing Market Size set to grow by USD 14.60 billion by 2025, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Segmentation & Threats - Technavio

Jul 15, 2022, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The gifts retailing market size is expected to grow by USD 14.60 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.37% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The rise in demand for specialized merchandise is another major factor supporting the gifts retailing market share growth. The market exhibits a clear distinction between specialty merchandisers and mass merchandisers. Lately, the market has been witnessing high demand in gift industry trends, novelty, and souvenir retailers. Specialized gift stores majorly offer gifts that are crafted by local artisans. This leads to a high degree of product differentiation among specialty retailers. This boosts the demand for specialized merchandise among the premium customer segment. Souvenir and gift retailers can also act as distributors of specialized merchandise. Disney licenses its trade names, characters, and visual and literary properties to various retailers, promoters, and publishers. The company also engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of products through the Disney Store.
- Drivers: The key factor driving growth in the gifts retailing market is the rise in demand for seasonal decorations and the growing gifting culture. A major percentage of the revenue generated in the global gifts retailing market is contributed by seasonal decorations. Personalized decorative gifts (such as mugs, plates, and handkerchiefs) are gifted on important days. Additionally, the sale of gifts on important days and festivals has increased in the developing markets of APAC, Central America, and South America.
- Challenges: The pricing pressures due to the fierce market competition will be a major challenge for the gifts retailing market during the forecast period. Alternatives to specialty gift retailers include department stores, mass merchandisers, e-retailers, novelty, and souvenirs. Mass merchandisers and department stores are one-stop solutions for customers. The presence of numerous players in the market increases market competition, which in turn, leads to increased pricing pressure.
Product Landscape
- By product, it is classified as souvenirs and novelty items, seasonal decorations, greeting cards, giftware, and other gift items
- The gifts retailing market share growth in the souvenirs and novelty items segment will be significant for revenue-generating.
Geography Landscape
- By geography, it is classified as (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
- 40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for gift retailing in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in another region.
The gifts retailing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- American Greetings Corp.
- Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.
- Card Factory Plc
- Costco Wholesale Corp.
- Enesco LLC
- Hallmark Licensing LLC
- Spencer Gifts LLC
- The Walt Disney Co.
- Williams-Sonoma Inc.
|
Gifts Retailing Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.37%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 14.60 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
1.97
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, MEA, Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 40%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, France, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Amazon.com Inc., American Greetings Corp., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Card Factory Plc, Costco Wholesale Corp., Enesco LLC, Hallmark Licensing LLC, Spencer Gifts LLC, The Walt Disney Co., and Williams-Sonoma Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis : Personal products
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Souvenirs and novelty items - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Souvenirs and novelty items - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Souvenirs and novelty items - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Seasonal decorations - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Seasonal decorations - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Seasonal decorations - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Greeting cards - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Greeting cards - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Greeting cards - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Giftware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Giftware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Giftware - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Other gift items - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Other gift items - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: Other gift items - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 28: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 29: Comparison by Distribution channel
- 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7 Customer landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 35: Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 44: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 46: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 48: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 53: Industry risks
- 10.3 Competitive Landscape
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 54: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Amazon.com Inc.
- Exhibit 56: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 57: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 58: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 59: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.4 American Greetings Corp.
- Exhibit 60: American Greetings Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 61: American Greetings Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 62: American Greetings Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 63: American Greetings Corp. - Key offerings
- 11.5 Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.
- Exhibit 64: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 66: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.6 Card Factory Plc
- Exhibit 67: Card Factory Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Card Factory Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 69: Card Factory Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 70: Card Factory Plc - Segment focus
- 11.7 Costco Wholesale Corp.
- Exhibit 71: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 73: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 74: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.8 Enesco LLC
- Exhibit 75: Enesco LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Enesco LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 77: Enesco LLC - Key offerings
- 11.9 Hallmark Licensing LLC
- Exhibit 78: Hallmark Licensing LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Hallmark Licensing LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 80: Hallmark Licensing LLC - Key offerings
- 11.10 Spencer Gifts LLC
- Exhibit 81: Spencer Gifts LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 82: Spencer Gifts LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 83: Spencer Gifts LLC - Key offerings
- 11.11 The Walt Disney Co.
- Exhibit 84: The Walt Disney Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 85: The Walt Disney Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 86: The Walt Disney Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 87: The Walt Disney Co. - Segment focus
- 11.12 Williams-Sonoma Inc.
- Exhibit 88: Williams-Sonoma Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 89: Williams-Sonoma Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 90: Williams-Sonoma Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 91: Williams-Sonoma Inc. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 93: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 95: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Share this article