Gifts Retailing Market Size set to grow by USD 14.60 billion by 2025, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Segmentation & Threats - Technavio

Gifts Retailing Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers: The key factor driving growth in the gifts retailing market is the rise in demand for seasonal decorations and the growing gifting culture. A major percentage of the revenue generated in the global gifts retailing market is contributed by seasonal decorations. Personalized decorative gifts (such as mugs, plates, and handkerchiefs) are gifted on important days. Additionally, the sale of gifts on important days and festivals has increased in the developing markets of APAC, Central America , and South America .

Challenges: The pricing pressures due to the fierce market competition will be a major challenge for the gifts retailing market during the forecast period. Alternatives to specialty gift retailers include department stores, mass merchandisers, e-retailers, novelty, and souvenirs. Mass merchandisers and department stores are one-stop solutions for customers. The presence of numerous players in the market increases market competition, which in turn, leads to increased pricing pressure.

Gifts Retailing Market: Segmentation Assessment

Product Landscape

By product, it is classified as souvenirs and novelty items, seasonal decorations, greeting cards, giftware, and other gift items

The gifts retailing market share growth in the souvenirs and novelty items segment will be significant for revenue-generating.

Geography Landscape

By geography, it is classified as ( Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and MEA).

40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for gift retailing in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in another region.

Gifts Retailing Market: Vendor Assessment

The gifts retailing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Amazon.com Inc.

American Greetings Corp.

Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

Card Factory Plc

Costco Wholesale Corp.

Enesco LLC

Hallmark Licensing LLC

Spencer Gifts LLC

The Walt Disney Co.

Williams-Sonoma Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, and 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Gifts Retailing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.37% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 14.60 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.97 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, MEA, Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, France, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., American Greetings Corp., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Card Factory Plc, Costco Wholesale Corp., Enesco LLC, Hallmark Licensing LLC, Spencer Gifts LLC, The Walt Disney Co., and Williams-Sonoma Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis : Personal products

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Souvenirs and novelty items - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Souvenirs and novelty items - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Souvenirs and novelty items - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Seasonal decorations - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Seasonal decorations - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Seasonal decorations - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Greeting cards - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Greeting cards - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Greeting cards - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Giftware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Giftware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Giftware - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Other gift items - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Other gift items - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Other gift items - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 28: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 29: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 35: Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 44: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 45: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 46: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 48: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 53: Industry risks

10.3 Competitive Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 54: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 56: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 58: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 American Greetings Corp.

Exhibit 60: American Greetings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 61: American Greetings Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 62: American Greetings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 63: American Greetings Corp. - Key offerings

11.5 Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

Exhibit 64: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 66: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 Card Factory Plc

Exhibit 67: Card Factory Plc - Overview



Exhibit 68: Card Factory Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Card Factory Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: Card Factory Plc - Segment focus

11.7 Costco Wholesale Corp.

Exhibit 71: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 73: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Segment focus

11.8 Enesco LLC

Exhibit 75: Enesco LLC - Overview



Exhibit 76: Enesco LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 77: Enesco LLC - Key offerings

11.9 Hallmark Licensing LLC

Exhibit 78: Hallmark Licensing LLC - Overview



Exhibit 79: Hallmark Licensing LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 80: Hallmark Licensing LLC - Key offerings

11.10 Spencer Gifts LLC

Exhibit 81: Spencer Gifts LLC - Overview



Exhibit 82: Spencer Gifts LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 83: Spencer Gifts LLC - Key offerings

11.11 The Walt Disney Co.

Exhibit 84: The Walt Disney Co. - Overview



Exhibit 85: The Walt Disney Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 86: The Walt Disney Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: The Walt Disney Co. - Segment focus

11.12 Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Exhibit 88: Williams-Sonoma Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Williams-Sonoma Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Williams-Sonoma Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: Williams-Sonoma Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 93: Research Methodology



Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 95: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations

