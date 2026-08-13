GIGABYTE Marks 40 Years With "40 Days of INFINITY," Pairing Community Rewards With the New INFINITY Series

The August 1–September 9 campaign spans the United States and Canada, combining commemorative rewards, a community challenge, and a U.S.-only Micro Center bundle around GIGABYTE's newest graphics card family

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For four decades, GIGABYTE has evolved alongside the builders, gamers, creators, and enthusiasts who continue to push PC technology forward. Now, GIGABYTE is turning its 40th anniversary into a celebration of that shared journey and a look at what comes next. The company's 40 Days of INFINITY campaign runs from August 1 through September 9, 2026, across the United States and Canada, bringing together anniversary rewards, community participation, and the introduction of the GIGABYTE INFINITY Graphics Card Series.

GIGABYTE celebrates its 40th anniversary with the “40 Days of INFINITY” campaign, featuring the AORUS GeForce RTX INFINITY Series and three ways for the community to celebrate—from exclusive anniversary rewards and social activities to a special Micro Center promotion. The campaign runs from August 1 through September 9, 2026.

Built around the message "40 Years of Innovation. Infinite Possibilities.", the campaign is structured as more than a product launch. It gives GIGABYTE supporters several ways to take part in the milestone, including a 40th Anniversary commemorative gift bag redemption, the Create Your INFINITY Social Challenge, and a U.S.-only Micro Center offer that pairs an eligible INFINITY graphics card with a GIGABYTE MO27Q2A OLED Gaming Monitor.

A 40-Year Milestone Sets the Context for INFINITY

GIGABYTE's anniversary reflects four decades of work across PC technology, engineering, product design, cooling, and performance. Rather than turning that history into a long retrospective, 40 Days of INFINITY uses the milestone as a point of connection between what GIGABYTE has built over time and how it is approaching its next generation of PC enthusiasts.

That balance keeps the anniversary tied to present-day hardware rather than nostalgia alone. It also gives people who use, build with, and follow GIGABYTE products a place within the milestone through rewards, participation, and new technology.

The same direction is reflected in the INFINITY family, which is intended to extend beyond a single graphics card release. The new product line places engineering craftsmanship, thermal architecture, industrial design, and future possibilities at the center of GIGABYTE's premium hardware direction.

INFINITY Series Brings Engineering and Craftsmanship Forward

The GIGABYTE INFINITY Graphics Card Series is positioned as a new premium product family for enthusiasts, creators, and gamers. Its identity is built less around lifestyle language and more around the physical and technical details of the hardware: advanced cooling, refined construction, performance-focused design, and a deliberate industrial form.

The AORUS GeForce RTX™ 5090 INFINITY Graphics Card offers a clear example. Its WINDFORCE HYPERBURST Cooling System works with a Double Flow Through design to move air through both sides of the backplate, while an additional Overdrive Fan activates under intensive workloads to deliver extra cooling support.

The card also uses a separated PCB layout, a circular heat sink, a die-cast metal plate, and GIGABYTE RGB Halo lighting. Despite that cooling architecture, it maintains a compact footprint at 33 centimeters in length and 14.5 centimeters in height, supporting compatibility with a wide range of chassis.

The series also includes INFINITY WOOD, a distinctive design that blends high-tech performance with natural elements through a white-and-beige shroud accented by real wood trim, adding another expression of craftsmanship to the INFINITY family.

Three Anniversary Programs Give the Community a Role

The 40 Days of INFINITY campaign gives customers and community members three distinct ways to participate in GIGABYTE's 40th anniversary:

40th Anniversary Commemorative Gift Bag Redemption — Customers who purchase an eligible INFINITY graphics card can redeem an exclusive GIGABYTE 40th Anniversary commemorative gift bag. The reward is designed as a collectible anniversary perk for early adopters and longtime supporters, giving participants a physical keepsake tied to the milestone.





Create Your INFINITY Social Challenge — GIGABYTE community members can create and share original INFINITY-themed content for an opportunity to win one of three premium hardware prize sets, with a combined value of approximately $2,300. The prize lineup includes standout components such as the AMD Ryzen 9800X3D CPU and the X870 AORUS INFINITY Motherboard, giving participants the chance to add high-performance hardware to their next build. The challenge gives participants a platform to showcase their dream builds, share creative ideas, and engage with the wider PC hardware community while taking part in the anniversary campaign.





Micro Center Monitor Bundle — In the United States, customers who purchase an eligible AORUS GeForce RTX™ 5090 INFINITY Graphics Card through Micro Center can receive a complimentary GIGABYTE MO27Q2A OLED Gaming Monitor. The pairing gives enthusiasts a more complete gaming setup, combining high-end graphics performance with OLED visuals as part of the anniversary program.

40 Days of INFINITY Extends Across North America

The 40 Days of INFINITY campaign continues through September 9, 2026. The broader campaign is available across the United States and Canada, while the Micro Center monitor offer is limited to U.S. customers. Product availability will vary by model, retailer, and market, with GIGABYTE product pages and participating retail partners providing the latest purchasing information.

For complete campaign details, eligible products, redemption information, participation requirements, and availability, visit https://www.aorus.com/en-us/explore/events/40-days-of-infinity.

About GIGABYTE

GIGABYTE is a computer hardware brand serving gamers, creators, PC enthusiasts, and technology users through products developed around engineering, performance, cooling, craftsmanship, and design. In 2026, GIGABYTE marks its 40th anniversary while continuing to develop hardware for current and future generations of computing and gaming.

Media Contact

GIGABYTE USA PR Team

City of Industry, California

[email protected]

SOURCE GIGABYTE