GIGABYTE Powers Up Amazon Gaming Week with Unbeatable Value and High-Performance Deals

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, a global leader in high-performance computing hardware, is turning Amazon Gaming Week into the ultimate celebration of power and precision. From April 27 to May 4, GIGABYTE is offering limited-time promotions designed to empower every type of gamer, from first-time builders to seasoned enthusiasts looking for a performance edge. This campaign focuses on removing the barriers to high-end gaming by providing elite stability and next-gen features at an accessible price point.

Next-Gen Performance Within Reach

GIGABYTE Powers Up Amazon Gaming Week with High-Performance Deals

At the heart of this week's promotion is the Z890 AORUS ELITE WIFI7, which is available at a massive $100 discount, bringing the price to just $189.99. This motherboard provides the lightning-fast connectivity and robust power delivery needed to drive the most demanding modern systems with effortless ease. For those looking to build a future-proof rig today, the Z890 AORUS ELITE WIFI7 ICE offers the same professional-grade performance in a striking, clean aesthetic for a perfectly themed build.

Elite Speed and Striking Aesthetics

For builders who refuse to compromise on style or speed, the B850 AORUS ELITE WIFI7 ICE is a standout choice at $198.99. This model focuses on delivering a rock-solid foundation that ensures your system remains cool and stable during the most intense gaming marathons. Its specialized design emphasizes high-speed networking and reliable data throughput, allowing you to focus entirely on your gameplay.

Uncompromising Reliability Across the Lineup

GIGABYTE is extending these performance-driven deals across its most popular product lines to ensure every user finds their perfect match.

The X870E AORUS ELITE WIFI7 offers high-end chipset features and exceptional reliability for power users who demand consistent performance under heavy workloads.

offers high-end chipset features and exceptional reliability for power users who demand consistent performance under heavy workloads. Mainstream gamers can take advantage of the B850 AORUS ELITE WIFI7 , which balances high-speed connectivity with the essential features needed for a modern gaming ecosystem.

, which balances high-speed connectivity with the essential features needed for a modern gaming ecosystem. For those prioritizing efficiency and longevity, the B650 AORUS ELITE AX remains a top-tier choice, providing a stable and reliable platform for competitive play at a significant value.

Featured Amazon Gaming Week Deals (April 27 – May 4):

Level Up Your Setup

Don't miss the chance to upgrade and game faster this week. Through accessible promotions and industry-leading hardware, GIGABYTE continues its mission to support the next generation of builders by providing the tools they need to achieve their gaming goals.

Explore GIGABYTE's Amazon Gaming Week deals and upgrade your setup here!

About GIGABYTE

GIGABYTE is a developer, manufacturer, and distributor of high-performance hardware solutions. From motherboards and graphics cards to laptops and data center infrastructure, GIGABYTE is dedicated to "Upgrade Your Life" through innovative technology and exceptional quality.

Media Contact

GIGABYTE USA PR Team

City of Industry, California

[email protected]

SOURCE GIGABYTE