GIGABYTE's Ultimate Summer Upgrade Guide: Unleash Your Dream Build During Our Massive Mid-Summer Sales Event

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is the perfect time to level up, and GIGABYTE is thrilled to invite you to one of our biggest hardware celebrations of the year. As Amazon Prime Day, Newegg Fantastech, and Micro Center Tech Days kick off, we are rolling out exclusive deals designed to help you build the ultimate next-generation PC. Whether you are a hardcore enthusiast chasing the highest frame rates, a creator building a powerhouse workstation, or a gamer ready to take your first step into a new platform, our Summer Upgrade Guide has everything you need to turn your dream setup into reality.

GIGABYTE's Summer Upgrade Guide highlights select motherboard and OLED monitor promotions, giving gamers, creators, and PC enthusiasts an opportunity to upgrade their systems with the latest high-performance hardware.

Unrivaled Power: Exclusive Desktop Bundles at Micro Center

We know that building a flagship system from the ground up can be a major investment, which is why we have partnered with Micro Center to create the ultimate all-in-one upgrade kits. If you refuse to compromise on performance, our premium AMD bundle pairs the powerhouse AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 with our top-tier GIGABYTE X870E AORUS MASTER and 32GB of DDR5 memory. This combination delivers absolute stability and massive storage expandability, making it the perfect engine for heavy multitasking and intense gaming sessions.

For Intel fans who want their rig to look just as breathtaking as it performs, our Intel Core Ultra 9 285K bundle features the white-themed GIGABYTE Z890 AORUS PRO ICE and 32GB of blazing-fast 6400MHz DDR5. It is the ideal foundation for a showpiece build that effortlessly handles demanding creative workflows. And for the pure competitive gamer, you can grab the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D matched with our B850 Gaming X WiFi6E and 32GB of memory, ensuring your budget goes straight toward dominating your favorite AAA titles.

Leap Into the Future: Incredible Savings on High-End Motherboards

Have you been waiting for the right moment to jump into the latest Intel or AMD architectures? The wait is officially over. We are slashing prices on our most sought-after boards to make next-gen performance more accessible than ever. At Newegg, shoppers can find significant savings on the GIGABYTE Z890 AORUS MASTER, making it an excellent opportunity to upgrade to one of our flagship Intel platforms. This is a rare opportunity to secure elite power delivery, cutting-edge thermal design, and flagship features for a fraction of the usual cost. Over on Amazon, explore the promotional offers of the GIGABYTE X870E AORUS PRO ICE, giving you a future-proof, white-themed masterpiece to build your AM5 dream rig around.

See Every Detail: The AORUS OLED Experience

A powerhouse PC deserves a display that brings your digital worlds to life. To complete your setup, we are offering incredible savings on our acclaimed OLED gaming monitors. Experience infinite contrast, true blacks, and buttery-smooth gameplay with the GO27Q24G OLED monitor for just $349.99 on Amazon, or immerse yourself in vibrant, professional-grade color with the MO27Q28G series (available on both Newegg and Amazon for $454.99). It is the perfect finishing touch to ensure your new hardware looks spectacular in action.

To help you navigate the hardware available this season, we have put together a quick cheat sheet of our summer upgrade deals below.

Join the excitement and explore more of GIGABYTE's ultimate summer upgrades below.

Micro Center Tech Days

Amazon Prime Day

Newegg Fantastech

About GIGABYTE

GIGABYTE is a developer, manufacturer, and distributor of high-performance hardware solutions. From award-winning monitors and graphics cards to advanced data center infrastructure, GIGABYTE remains committed to its mission of "Upgrade Your Life" through innovative technology and exceptional build quality.

Media Contact

GIGABYTE USA PR Team

City of Industry, California

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SOURCE GIGABYTE