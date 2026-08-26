ProEssentialsJS is not faster, it's [magnitudes] faster. LightningChart's published refreshing test is 1,000,000 points at 10 Hz, which is 10 million points per second. ProEssentialsJS runs 25,000,000 points at 25 frames per second, or 625 million points per second. At 100,000,000 points and 7 frames per second it is 700 million. Measured on an RTX 3090, a card from 2020.

DALLAS, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gigasoft, Inc. releases new product ProEssentialsJS, their first javascript product.

A desktop engine, not just a another web library. The same native C++ engine Gigasoft has evolved since 1995, running inside instrumentation, SCADA, medical and test-and-measurement products, ported to WebAssembly.

The JavaScript property names are the WinForms property names. AI coding assistants are grounded by pe_query.py and the Ai-Data repository, which validate answers against the compiled engine rather than searching documentation. No hallucination.

Compute shaders feeding compute shaders, and a zero-copy path. The chart is handed a pointer into the WebAssembly heap, and GPU stages consume each other's output without returning to the CPU. This is full-data-replacement work: large line data, 3D surfaces, 2D contours, where the whole dataset changes every frame. A charting engine designed by electrical engineers, engineered to the nth degree. Nobody Renders Like We Do! See example 123 in our live javascript charting demo.

No WebGL context limit. Canvas2D is not a GPU context, so putting many charts on one page does not run into the browser's cap. The GPU is engaged where the chart needs it.

Free for commercial use under USD 250,000 revenue, redistribution included. No license key, no activation, no domain lock, no phone home, no watermark.

Read the full JavaScript chart comparison, the methodology behind the fastest JavaScript chart claim, and how the zero-copy data path works. Every example runs in the browser at live JavaScript chart demos. Terms are published in full at license.

About Gigasoft, Inc. Gigasoft has built charting components since 1995 and has served roughly 6,500 customers, including NASA, NASA JPL, Rockwell, Emerson Process, ABB, Siemens and Halliburton. ProEssentials runs on WinUI, WPF, WinForms, MFC, Delphi, ActiveX and, now, the browser. Support is free and unlimited for the life of the version.

Contact:

Gigasoft, Inc.

***@gigasoft.com



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13167019



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SOURCE Gigasoft, Inc.