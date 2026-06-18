GigSafe and Transcompss Unite to Build a Culture of Quality for Independent Contractor Workforces

Combined platform brings specialized HazMat, Life Sciences, and QMS expertise to the leading compliance infrastructure for 1099 delivery and logistics operations

AUSTIN, Texas, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GigSafe, the system of record for compliant 1099 workforce management in delivery and logistics, today announced the acquisition of Transcompss, a specialized provider of HazMat and Life Sciences training, quality management systems (QMS), and compliance consulting. The combination positions GigSafe as the definitive end-to-end compliance and enablement platform for carriers and networks operating regulated contractor workforces.

The integration pairs GigSafe's scalable technology – credentialing, onboarding, compliance automation, insurance verification, and contractor payments – with Transcompss's rigorous training expertise and quality consulting capabilities. Together, they give operators a single platform to move beyond checkbox compliance and build a genuine culture of quality across their networks.

The timing is deliberate. The Supreme Court's May 2026 ruling in Montgomery v. Caribe Transport elevated negligent hiring to a board-level liability issue for freight brokers and logistics operators. Enterprise customers across medical courier, pharmaceutical delivery, clinical trial transport, and regulated HazMat operations face mounting pressure to demonstrate that their contractors - and their operations - are credentialed, qualified, and continuously monitored. Onboarding alone is no longer enough. GigSafe was already the infrastructure layer making that possible at scale. Transcompss brings the specialized training depth and quality systems to complete the picture.

GigSafe was already the infrastructure layer making that possible at scale. Transcompss brings the specialized training depth and quality systems to complete the picture.

Customers gain immediate access to Transcompss's HazMat and Life Sciences training catalog, quality management consulting, and certification programs – delivered through GigSafe's platform and supported by the same team they know. All existing Transcompss training records and certificates are fully maintained and accessible regardless of prior network affiliation. Anyone who has completed a Transcompss course can reach out directly for their certificate. Pricing remains unchanged, and a deeper product roadmap is underway to further embed training, QMS, and quality consulting into the GigSafe platform.

"GigSafe was built on a simple belief: operators who invest in their contractor workforce – in training, credentialing, and quality – don't just reduce risk. They build faster, more reliable networks that win more business. Transcompss is a direct extension of that belief. Mark and his team know what breaks, what's required, and what it takes to keep regulated networks work-ready at scale. Bringing that expertise into our platform means customers can stop treating compliance as a cost and start using it as a competitive edge," said David Pickerell, Founder & CEO of GigSafe.

"For years we've built the highest standards in HazMat, Life Sciences, and regulated transport training and quality systems. Partnering with GigSafe lets us scale that expertise through a best-in-class technology platform while preserving the personal, rigorous approach our clients rely on. We're excited to help more carriers and networks build a genuine culture of quality – and to keep serving the customers who have trusted us from the beginning," said Mark Fries, Founder of Transcompss.

Mark Fries joins a team at GigSafe with field-tested expertise across the full spectrum of regulated transportation: Eric Donaldson in life sciences and pharmaceutical compliance, and Heath Smith in TSA and driver compliance. Together, they give GigSafe's customers something no pure-technology platform can offer – people who know what breaks, what's required, and what it takes to keep contractor networks work-ready.

About GigSafe

GigSafe is the system of record for compliant 1099 workforce management in delivery and logistics. The platform automates onboarding, credentialing, ongoing compliance monitoring, insurance verification, and contractor payments – so carriers and networks can grow compliantly at scale. GigSafe serves operators across final-mile delivery, medical courier, pharmaceutical transport, clinical trial logistics, and regulated HazMat verticals. We help you run your 1099 operations smarter, better, and faster than anyone else – combining industry-leading speed with uncompromising quality. www.gigsafe.com

About Transcompss

Transcompss specializes in HazMat and Life Sciences training, quality management systems, and compliance consulting for couriers, drivers, and regulated transportation networks. Transcompss brings rigorous, relationship-driven quality expertise to the contractors and operators who need it most. transcompss.com

Michaela Connell

[email protected]

SOURCE GigSafe