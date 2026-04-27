GigSafe Integrates with CXT to Advance Intelligent, Data-Driven Last Mile Contractor Compliance

The new partnership reduces liability exposure for delivery operators by embedding real-time credential data directly into the dispatch board to prevent noncompliant driver assignments and improve visibility for customers and drivers.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GigSafe, a leading independent contractor compliance and risk management platform, today announced an integration with CXT Software, the largest transportation management system (TMS) for last-mile courier operations in North America, bringing real-time contractor data directly into CXT's AI-driven dispatch and routing workflows.

The integration extends CXT's API-first platform – which connects thousands of logistics, compliance and healthcare systems – and advances the company's strategy of embedding AI-informed intelligence throughout last-mile operations.

"Contractor compliance has always been a friction point in last-mile operations – with manual checks/workflows, status lags, real-time gaps that create unnecessary risk for our partners," said Lauren King, President of CXT Software. "This integration puts live compliance intelligence directly into the AI-driven workflows our customers already rely on, so the right contractor gets the right job without slowing dispatch down. We're giving operators direct access to contractor compliance and certification data where it matters most – driving compliance at every stage of the delivery workflow."

"Dispatchers shouldn't have to stop and manually check compliance every time they assign a job – that burden slows everything down and creates risk," said David Pickerell, GigSafe Founder and CEO. "This integration puts the right compliance information directly in the flow they're already working in, so compliant dispatch just happens. CXT serves some of the most sophisticated operators in logistics, and we're proud to partner with them to bring this to our shared customers."

Through the integration, contractor eligibility, compliance status and risk signals are continuously synchronized into the operational data layer, where they inform CXT's AI-driven workflows and support more autonomous decision-making. This enables dynamic evaluation of contractor readiness against compliance and delivery requirements to improve assignment accuracy and handling of high-value or compliance-sensitive deliveries.

The integration enables logistics companies to:

Verify Contractor Credentials: Automatically validate credentials to ensure contractors meet regulatory and company-specific requirements.

Automatically validate credentials to ensure contractors meet regulatory and company-specific requirements. Streamline Onboarding: Simplify the contractor onboarding process by automating verification and documentation management.

Simplify the contractor onboarding process by automating verification and documentation management. Enhance Risk Management: Identify and address potential risks proactively by leveraging GigSafe's comprehensive contractor profiles and compliance tracking.

Identify and address potential risks proactively by leveraging GigSafe's comprehensive contractor profiles and compliance tracking. Improve Operational Efficiency: Eliminate manual processes and reduce administrative overhead by centralizing contractor management within CXT.

GigSafe manages the contractor compliance lifecycle across more than 25 compliance modules – covering license and registration verification, background checks, drug screens, insurance thresholds, medical credentials, shipper-specific requirements, and more. That data flows directly into CXT, where operators can automate actions such as removing drivers from active duty or routing them to a compliance review queue. When a driver resolves an issue in GigSafe, their status updates automatically in CXT, eliminating the need for manual reactivation.

The CXT Software and GigSafe integration is available now to all CXT and GigSafe customers. GigSafe services can be enabled via this integration without disrupting existing dispatch workflows. Operators can contact CXT directly or visit cxtsoftware.com to get started.

GigSafe Media Contact

Michaela Connell

[email protected]

SOURCE GigSafe