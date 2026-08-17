GIL Stockholder Notice: Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Class Action Lawsuit Against Gildan Activewear Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of former HanesBrands shareholders who acquired common shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) in connection with the December 2025 cash-and-stock exchange through which Gildan acquired HanesBrands. Gildan is a global manufacturer of everyday basic apparel, including activewear, underwear and sock products.

The lawsuit alleges that Gildan's Offering Documents contained materially false or misleading statements in that the Company artificially inflated its revenues through aggressive channel stuffing for years to advance short-term growth and pull forward future sales to meet revenue and earnings targets.

Investors who received Gildan securities in connection with the HanesBrands acquisition and suffered losses may have legal rights and should contact Robbins LLP for information about seeking appointment as lead plaintiff.

Why Was Gildan Sued?

According to the complaint, in December 2025, Gildan acquired and merged with HanesBrands. The complaint alleges that the Offering Materials contained false and misleading information because:

even before the merger, Gildan was experiencing severe inventory loading by channel partners, with all the hallmarks of illicit channel stuffing and unsustainable customer demand; Gildan's Days of Sales Outstanding had reached peak levels; intermediaries were already overloaded with inventory that would languish on shelves instead of being distributed; and the purported synergies and growth metrics emphasized in the Offering Materials were already unrealistic and unattainable.

Plaintiff alleges that this was happening while defendants pulled progressively more sales forward ahead of demand at quarter-ends across distribution channels.

What Happened to Gildan Stock?

The complaint contends that on June 16, 2026, investigative research firm Jehoshaphat Research published a 60-page report that described, among other things, how Gildan had been artificially inflating its revenues through aggressive "channel stuffing" for years to advance short-term growth and pull forward future sales to meet revenue and earnings targets. On this and other news, the price of Gildan common shares plummeted over 18%, or $11.63 per share, from $61.97 per share on June 15, 2026 to $50.34 per share on June 16, 2026.

Who May Be Eligible?

The proposed class includes former HaneBrands investors who received Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) securities in connection with Company's December 2025 cash-and-stock exchange acquisition of HanesBrands.

If you received Gildan securities in connection with the acquisition and suffered losses, you may have rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is an investor appointed by the court to represent the interests of the proposed class throughout the litigation. Investors do not have to serve as lead plaintiff to potentially share in any future recovery if the lawsuit is successful.

If you are interested in seeking appointment as lead plaintiff, contact Robbins LLP for information.

Does it cost anything to participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis. Investors never pay attorneys' fees or litigation expenses. If there is a recovery for shareholders, defendants pay attorneys' fees and expenses.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Gildan Activewear Inc. securities class action may submit an inquiry through Robbins LLP's website, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or call (800) 350-6003.

About Robbins LLP

Robbins LLP is a shareholder rights law firm representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. The firm has helped recover more than $1 billion for shareholders and has extensive experience prosecuting securities class actions nationwide.

"Behind everything we do is the belief that companies should be governed responsibly, fiduciaries should be held accountable, and shareholders deserve transparency and fairness," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP