Gilbane Helps Launch Global Effort to Transform How the World's Most Used Material is Sourced

As founding member of the Coalition for Responsible Sand & Silicates, Gilbane supports mission to advance transparency, resilience, and lower-impact materials across global supply chains

PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilbane today announced it is a founding member of the Coalition of Responsible Sand and Silicates (CRSS), supporting the launch of a new global initiative focused on improving how one of construction's most essential, and least managed resources is sourced, tracked, and used.

Coalition of Responsible Sand and Silicates (CRSS)

Sand and silicates are foundational to the built environment, forming the basis of concrete, asphalt, glass, and infrastructure systems worldwide. Yet the supply chains behind these materials remain fragmented, sourcing practices often opaque, and demand continues to accelerate. The new coalition brings together industry leaders to address these challenges with clearer standards, better data, and scalable solutions.

"Material sourcing is emerging as a critical driver of risk, resilience, reputation, and modern delivery," said Veronique Bourgier, Gilbane Chief Growth and Strategy Officer. "The coalition's work will help the industry move toward clearer standards and more innovative supply chains."

As a founding member, Gilbane will help ensure these efforts translate into real-world application across projects—advancing traceability, responsible sourcing, and practical pathways for circular and lower-impact materials. The initiative aligns with growing client, regulatory, and investor expectations around supply chain visibility, Scope 3 emissions, and material risk.

"Sand is one of the highest-volume materials we use, but remains one of the least transparent," said Tabitha Scott, Gilbane Executive Sustainability Officer. "This coalition is about giving project teams better visibility and smarter options, so responsible sourcing becomes standard practice, not an exception."

Gilbane's participation reflects its broader strategy to improve sustainability performance across the full project lifecycle, with a focus on supply chain engagement, emissions reduction, and measurable outcomes. The company continues to advance procurement standards, material lifecycle strategies, and digital tools that improve tracking, reporting, and decision-making across its projects.

"Our teams and partners need clarity and consistency," said Travis Okel, Gilbane Purchasing Director. "This coalition helps align the market so we can deliver more reliable, responsible results on every project."

The Coalition of Responsible Sand and Silicates brings together industry, NGOs, and supply chain partners to create a more transparent, accountable, ethical, and scalable approach to sourcing materials globally.

For more information about the Responsible Sand Coalition, visit www.responsiblesand.org.

About Gilbane

Gilbane is the trusted leader in end-to-end solutions for the built environment, with integrated expertise across real estate investment, development, full-service construction, and property and facilities management.

Family-owned since 1870, Gilbane is one of the oldest and largest privately held real estate development and construction companies in the world. With more than 45 offices, and 4,000+ employees worldwide, Gilbane pairs global experience with deep community connections to empower clients to move from vision to long-term performance with confidence. Guided by values that put people first and prioritize innovation, Gilbane builds trust, strengthens communities, and is driven by a purpose to boldly shape the world. Learn more at gilbaneco.com.

SOURCE Gilbane Building Company