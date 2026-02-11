Gilbane Welcomes John Castilla as Senior Business Development Professional for Texas

Seasoned leader returns to Gilbane to drive strategic growth and deepen client partnerships across key Texas markets

HOUSTON, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilbane Building, a leading global builder, announces that industry veteran John Castilla has rejoined the firm as Senior Business Development Professional, leading strategic growth initiatives across Texas. In this role, John will focus on client development, pursuit strategy, and strengthening long-term partnerships across key market sectors statewide.

John Castilla, Senior Business Development Professional, Gilbane Building

John is a seasoned construction veteran with experience spanning construction operations, executive leadership, and business development. His background includes deep expertise across healthcare, life sciences, higher education, industrial, mission critical, multifamily, and government facilities. Known for his ability to build trusted client relationships and guide complex pursuits, John will play a key role in advancing Gilbane's growth strategy throughout Texas.

"With nearly three decades of prior experience at Gilbane, John brings invaluable institutional knowledge, market insight, and a true builder's mindset," said John Bonney, Vice President and Texas Business Leader, Gilbane Building. "He is a highly respected leader in the Houston construction and design community, and we are pleased to welcome him back. John's leadership will further strengthen our client partnerships and support our continued growth across Texas."

John previously spent 28 years with Gilbane from 1984 to 2012, advancing from project engineer to vice president and district manager. During his tenure, he delivered consistent operational excellence, earned multiple national safety awards, received the ABC National Eagle Award for Excellence, and was recognized by Gilbane as Builder of the Year three times. He also opened and led Gilbane's Dallas/Fort Worth office and served as a national trainer in field operations, risk management, preconstruction services, governance, and sales leadership.

"Gilbane has always been a company built on trust, collaboration, and disciplined execution," said John Castilla. "I'm excited to return at a time of continued growth in Texas and to work alongside our teams and clients to deliver exceptional projects that make a lasting impact in the communities we serve."

Gilbane in Texas

Gilbane Building has maintained a strong presence in Texas for decades, serving clients across Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin, and San Antonio. The firm delivers complex projects across healthcare, higher education, life sciences, mission critical, industrial, and public sector markets for leading institutions and organizations throughout the state. Recent Texas clients include HCA Houston Healthcare, Alamo Colleges Community College District, Stan Antonino Independent School District, and City of Houston, with projects that emphasize safety, quality, innovation, and community impact. Gilbane's deep local expertise, combined with the resources of a global builder, positions the firm as a trusted partner for some of Texas's most complex and high-profile construction programs.

About Gilbane

Gilbane is one of the largest, privately held, family-owned construction and real estate development firms in the world. Founded in 1870, Gilbane offers end-to-end solutions across the built environment. Gilbane operates through two core businesses: Gilbane Building, a full-service construction firm, and Gilbane Development, which leads real estate investment, development, and property management. The company's breadth of expertise and quality is applied across diverse market sectors with a community-focused approach to how the company builds and develops. With 45 offices across the country and around the world, Gilbane brings global expertise to local communities.

