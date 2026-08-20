Girard Sharp LLP and The Hall Firm, Ltd. Announces Notice of Class Action For All Persons or Entities Who Acquired Illumina Common Stock in Exchange for GRAIL Securities in the August 18, 2021 Merger Between Illumina and GRAIL

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

SUMMARY NOTICE OF CLASS ACTION

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF SAN MATEO



TO: ALL PERSONS OR ENTITIES WHO ACQUIRED ILLUMINA, INC. ("ILLUMINA") COMMON STOCK IN EXCHANGE FOR GRAIL, INC. ("GRAIL") SECURITIES IN THE AUGUST 18, 2021 MERGER BETWEEN ILLUMINA AND GRAIL.

A California court authorized this notice. This is not a solicitation from a lawyer.

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY IN ITS ENTIRETY.

YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION CASE PENDING IN COURT.

Your rights may be affected by a lawsuit pending in the Superior Court of the State of California, County of San Mateo (the "Court"), against Illumina, Francis A. deSouza, Sam A. Arnold, Ph.D., Caroline Dorsa, Robert S. Epstein, M.D., Samad, Karen McGinnis, Jay T. Flatley, Frances Scott Gottlieb, M.D., Gary S. Guthart, Ph.D., Philip W. Schiller, Susan E. Siegel, and John W. Thompson ("Defendants"). In August 2021, Illumina acquired and merged with GRAIL (the "Merger"), and former GRAIL shareholders had their GRAIL stock exchanged for Illumina stock and other consideration (the "Merger Exchange"). Plaintiffs allege that in connection with the Merger, Illumina issued the new shares of Illumina common stock pursuant to a materially false and misleading registration statement and prospectus (along with the documents incorporated therein, the "Offering Materials"). You may read a copy of the Complaint here:

www.IlluminaGRAILMergerLitigation.com.

This Notice is not an expression of any opinion by the Court as to the merits of any of the claims or defenses asserted by any party in this Litigation or whether Defendants engaged in any wrongdoing. Defendants deny any wrongdoing.

The Court has determined that this litigation, titled In re Illumina, Inc. Shareholder Litigation, No. 24-CIV-00585 (San Mateo Cnty.) (the "Litigation"), may proceed as a class action on behalf of the Class, except for certain persons and entities that are excluded from the Class. This Summary Notice provides limited information about the Litigation. You may obtain important documents and a copy of the full Long-Form Notice and other information at www.IlluminaGRAILMergerLitigation.com or by contacting Stretto ("Notice Administrator"). The Notice Administrator's contact information is:

In re Illumina, Inc. Shareholder Litigation

c/o Stretto

410 Exchange, Suite 100

Irvine, CA 92602

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: (855) 994-2798

If you believe you are a member of the Class, you can send your name and address (both mail and email) to the Notice Administrator so if any future notices are disseminated in connection with the Litigation, you will receive them directly.

Who is Included in the Class? You are a Class member if you acquired Illumina common stock in exchange for GRAIL securities in the August 18, 2021, Merger Exchange. Excluded from the Class are Defendants, the officers and directors and affiliates of Defendants, at all relevant times, members of their immediate families and their legal representatives, heirs, successors or assigns and any entity in which Defendants have or had a controlling interest.





You are a Class member if you acquired Illumina common stock in exchange for GRAIL securities in the August 18, 2021, Merger Exchange. Excluded from the Class are Defendants, the officers and directors and affiliates of Defendants, at all relevant times, members of their immediate families and their legal representatives, heirs, successors or assigns and any entity in which Defendants have or had a controlling interest. What are my Rights and Options? Do Nothing: You will keep the possibility of getting money or benefits, if any, from this Litigation. If you stay in the Class and Plaintiffs obtain money or benefits for the Class, you will be notified about how to apply for a share. By staying in the Class, you will also be legally bound by all orders the Court issues and the judgment the Court makes in this Litigation – whether favorable or not. If you do nothing now, regardless of whether Plaintiffs win or lose, you will give up your right to sue or continue to sue Defendants as part of any other lawsuit about the same legal claims, or those that could have been brought, in this lawsuit. Class members are represented by Class Counsel, but any member who does not request exclusion may enter an appearance through their own counsel. Opt Out : If you opt out, you will exclude yourself from the Class and you cannot get money or benefits, if any, from this Litigation. You will also not be bound by orders or judgment in this Litigation. If you opt out, you may not be able to assert individual claims asserting securities law violations against Defendants, as such claims may no longer be timely. It will be for you to decide whether to pursue any individual lawsuit, claim, or remedy that you may have, at your own expense. You are encouraged to seek legal advice concerning the potential impact of opting out on your legal rights, including to determine if your claims would be time barred by the applicable statutes of limitation or repose. Instructions on how to opt out are available in the Long Form Notice at www.IlluminaGRAILMergerLitigation.com, or by contacting the Notice Administrator at the phone number, email, or mailing address above. To be valid, opt-out requests must be postmarked no later than October 12, 2026 . 1





If you have any questions, you may contact the Notice Administrator or address your questions to the court appointed Class Counsel:

Dena C. Sharp GIRARD SHARP LLP 601 California Street, Suite 1400 San Francisco, CA 94108 Telephone: (415) 981-4800 Facsimile: (415) 981-4846 [email protected] David W. Hall THE HALL FIRM, LTD. One Embarcadero Center Suite 1200 San Francisco, CA 94104 Telephone: (415) 426-5648 Facsimile: (415) 402-0058 [email protected]

PLEASE DO NOT TELEPHONE OR CONTACT THE COURT, CLERK OF THE COURT, OR DEFENDANTS (OR THEIR COUNSEL) TO INQUIRE ABOUT THIS NOTICE.

THIS IS ONLY A SUMMARY NOTICE. IF YOU BELIEVE YOU MAY BE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS, YOU ARE URGED TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE FULL NOTICE, WHICH IS ACCESSIBLE AT WWW.ILLUMINAGRAILMERGERLITIGATION.COM OR BY CONTACTING THE NOTICE ADMINSTRATOR BY EMAIL AT [email protected] OR BY MAIL AT 410 EXCHANGE, SUITE 100 IRVINE, CA 92602 OR AT [email protected].

QUESTIONS? CALL (855) 994-2798 OR EMAIL

[email protected]

1 Requests for exclusion that are legibly postmarked will be treated as received on the postmark date. Please be advised that the U.S. Postal Service may not postmark mail which is not presented in person.

SOURCE Girard Sharp LLP