Girl Scouts Launches New National Campaign, "Find What's Within," Inspiring Girls to Define Who They Are and Unlock Their Full Potential

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) announced a new national brand campaign, "Find What's Within." The campaign reflects GSUSA's belief that the most meaningful growth begins from within — and that every girl deserves the opportunity to discover it for herself.

Today, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) announced a new national brand campaign, "Find What’s Within.” The campaign reflects GSUSA’s belief that the most meaningful growth begins from within — and that every girl deserves the opportunity to discover it for herself. Speed Speed

Through programs specifically built for girls, Girl Scouts develop a strong sense of self and the confidence to shine, proving that the Girl Scout Movement's impact extends beyond achievements alone. Girl Scouts unlock their full potential through girl-led programs, developing skills in the outdoors, adventure, STEM, entrepreneurship and leadership along the way.

The new campaign brings this truth to the forefront, responding to what families value most today: environments where girls feel supported, seen and free from the pressure to be perfect. Grounded in insights from families and communities of all backgrounds, "Find What's Within" reflects a universal desire among parents and caregivers for their girls to feel confident, emotionally supported and inspired to define success on their own terms. In addition, anchoring the "Find What's Within" campaign is a powerful film inspired by a real Girl Scout and told in her own words, which will air nationally in the spring.

"In a world that often pressures girls to define their future before they've had the chance to discover who they are, Girl Scouts offers something different," said GSUSA Chief Marketing Officer Michelle Taylor. "We don't tell girls who they should be. We create the space and provide the support and sisterhood that helps them uncover the power already within them and define success on their own terms."

Together, the new brand positioning and campaign center on the power within every girl, reaffirming Girl Scouts' role in helping her discover, trust and build that power through hands-on programs with supportive mentors. The campaign was developed in collaboration with alma, a leading modern culture advertising agency.

"'Find What's Within' moves away from performance and external expectations, creating space for curiosity, exploration and self-discovery," said alma Executive Creative Director Daniel Correa. "The campaign is rooted in the possibility of growth and highlights the relevance of Girl Scouts for girls and families today. Our hope is that this campaign provides a window into GSUSA's year-round support system, which is built to meet girls where they are."

GSUSA will provide campaign assets in English and Spanish to its 111 Girl Scout councils nationwide for local market rollout. The Movement will also invest in paid media to amplify the brand campaign from April 28 through June 30, including national streaming TV ads and integrated brand placements in select markets.

We Are Girl Scouts of the USA

Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) provides programs built specifically for girls, meant to evolve alongside them as they discover their strengths. From coast to coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts drive change to make the world a better place. Backed by millions of alums and a network of dedicated adult volunteers and mentors, girls are equipped to build confidence and rise to meet new challenges. Join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate.

SOURCE GIRL SCOUTS OF THE U.S.A.