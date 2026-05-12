New Girl Scouts of the USA Research Finds 65% of Girls Who Use AI-Assisted Devices See Them as "Friends"

As girls get older, many turn to AI for connection and support.

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New data from Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) finds that artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly playing a social and emotional role in girls' lives, with many turning to it for companionship when they feel alone. Among girls who use voice-assisted devices, 65% say they see them as a friend. That reliance grows with age: 51% of girls ages 11–13 say they have asked AI for help when they felt sad, anxious or lonely. During Mental Health Awareness Month, these findings underscore the importance of ensuring girls have trusted people to turn to when they're feeling lonely or overwhelmed.

New data from Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) finds that artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly playing a social and emotional role in girls’ lives, with many turning to it for companionship when they feel alone. Among girls who use voice-assisted devices, 65% say they see them as a friend. That reliance grows with age: 51% of girls ages 11–13 say they have asked AI for help when they felt sad, anxious or lonely.

The study looked at how often—and why—girls use AI, and how parents view girls' use and their own comfort with these tools.

Key findings show a widening gap between girls' fast-growing reliance on AI and the guidance many parents feel prepared to provide.

Parents feel behind: 56% say they are not equipped to teach their children how to use AI safely, even as 76% report using AI themselves.

Perception gap: 51% of girls say they use AI at least once a day, while only 32% of parents think their child uses it that often.

Emotional support raises concern: 54% of parents are uncomfortable with AI providing mental health guidance to children—yet girls continue to seek that support.

Confidence outpaces instruction: 61% of girls say they can tell whether AI-generated information is real, but only 42% have been taught how to evaluate it.

Parents remain worried: 71% worry their child cannot reliably distinguish fact from fiction when using AI.

AI is becoming a go-to for everyday decisions: 47% of girls believe AI is better than their parents at helping with homework, and 50% prefer it for recommendations like music, shows, or movies.

Even with optimism, the pace is challenging: 82% of parents see AI as helpful, but girls' rapid adoption and their trust are creating new challenges for families.

"This research tells us that girls are looking for connection wherever they can," said Bonnie Barczykowski, CEO of Girl Scouts of the USA. "Girl Scouts makes real connections possible: a troop leader who mentors and supports, friends who encourage and uplift, and a community that champions her. Technology can be useful, but it can't replace a community that truly shows up for her."

As AI becomes more embedded in girls' lives, GSUSA is sharing guidance for parents and caregivers:

Start ongoing conversations.

Ask how girls are using AI, what they like about it, and when they turn to it for help — then keep checking in.

Position AI as a tool — not a trusted friend.

Reinforce that AI can feel personal, but it doesn't have real emotions or accountability; human relationships matter most for advice and support.

Build critical thinking early.

Practice checking information together, spotting bias and remembering that AI responses can be incomplete or wrong.

Create balance with offline connection.

Prioritize friendships, family time and in-person activities that build confidence, empathy and resilience.

Learn alongside your child.

Model curiosity by exploring these tools together and talking about what you're learning.

GSUSA offers programming that helps girls build the skills they need to thrive, especially as they navigate a world increasingly influenced by AI. This includes the Mental Wellness Patch Program, which helps girls understand and manage their emotions; Body Appreciation badges, which encourage girls to value what their bodies can do (instead of how they look) and digital literacy activities that teach girls to stay safe online and lead with their values.

To learn more, join, or donate, visit girlscouts.org.

We are Girl Scouts of the USA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to building girls of courage, confidence, and character.

Girl Scouts discover who they are, tap into the power inside them, and build the confidence to let it shine. Through programs from coast to coast and overseas, girls of all backgrounds and abilities come as they are to explore their passions, meet new challenges, and develop hands-on skills. They find their strengths in science labs and on hiking trails, at cookie booths and in front of city councils. Backed by millions of alums and a network of dedicated adult volunteers and mentors, Girl Scouts drive change to make the world a better place. Along the way, they uncover the tools they need to lead with joy, on their own terms. Join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate.

About the Research

The Girl Scouts Parents Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 1,000 U.S. parents of girls ages 5–13, and the Girl Scouts Girls Survey among 1,000 U.S. girls ages 5–13, plus oversamples of 500 Black/African-American girls and 500 Hispanic girls ages 5–13. Surveys were fielded between March 5 and March 19, 2026, using email invitations and online questionnaires. Data has been weighted to ensure national representation.

SOURCE GIRL SCOUTS OF THE U.S.A.