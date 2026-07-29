Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta and Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia Hit the Road to Celebrate New Georgia Specialty License Plate

"Licensed to Lead" road trip sends Girl Scouts across the state to close out summer break in sisterhood style

ATLANTA and SAVANNAH, Ga., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer break winds down, Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta (GSGATL) and Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia (GSHG) are sending girls off with one last adventure: a summer road trip, celebrating the launch and pre-order availability of the new State of Georgia Girl Scouts specialty license plate. On Wednesday, July 29, 2026, a group of Girl Scouts, alongside GSGATL CEO Jai Ferrell will travel from Atlanta to Savannah, driving Girl Scout pride the whole way and earning their Car Care Badge along the route.

The one-day journey, part of the councils' "Licensed to Lead" campaign, kicks off at the newly opened Trefoil Trail Mural on 17th Street in Midtown Atlanta and concludes at the Girl Scout First Headquarters (330 Drayton Street) in Savannah.

"Girl Scouting began here in Georgia, and it's fitting that girls from across our state are helping drive this campaign forward," said Jai Ferrell, CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta. "This road trip is about much more than traveling from Atlanta to Savannah. It's a celebration of the incredible girls we serve across Georgia and a reminder that all girls deserve the opportunity to discover her strengths, build confidence, and not only celebrate who she will become, but the amazing person she already is."

"When you see our Girl Scout Trefoil license plate, you're seeing more than a tag - you're seeing someone who believes in the limitless potential of girls," said GSHG CEO Krystal Crawford. "Every plate is a commitment to building courageous leaders, stronger communities, and a brighter future for Georgia. There is no greater investment than believing in our girls."

The traveling group will include two Girl Scouts from GSGATL: Isabella Moore (age 15) and Makenna McMillian (age 14). Throughout the trip, the girls will work toward their Car Care Badge, learning hands-on vehicle maintenance and road-trip readiness skills tied directly to the license plate's celebration of Girl Scout pride on the open road.

The Girl Scouts Georgia specialty license plate directly benefits Girl Scout programming statewide. Georgia motorists are encouraged to pre-order the plate now at girlscoutsatl.org/licenseplate for a one-time $25 tag manufacturing fee, or $50 to reserve a low-number plate. Plates will be available in 2027, and pre-order holders will simply pick up their plate and pay the standard annual registration and specialty tag fees when they renew. Every pre-order helps get the plate on the road and directly supports Girl Scout programming across Georgia.

About Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta

Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls, serving almost 33,000 members in 34 counties. Two resident camps offer girls an opportunity to unplug and enjoy nature and outdoor adventures. Girls can earn more than 300 badges and patches across a wide range of interests, including art, animal care, entrepreneurship, and environmental science. Programs are designed to support a girl's mental and physical health while helping them build confidence and friendships to last a lifetime. For more information visit www.gsgatl.org

About Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia

Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia is rich in heritage and purpose. The council extends from the North Georgia mountains to the Okefenokee and from the Atlantic coast to the Chattahoochee Valley. Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia serves more than 7,000 girls and 3,000 adults in 122 counties in Georgia, two counties in South Carolina and one county in Alabama. The council is also the home of our organization's founder, Juliette Gordon Low, who founded Girl Scouts on March 12, 1912 in Savannah, Georgia, where her birthplace and the historic First Headquarters still welcome thousands of Girl Scouts every year. Girl Scouting gives girls a wide range of experiences to define leadership their way. To join, donate, or learn more, visit www.gshg.org.

Media Contact:

Haley Meyer

Trevelino Keller

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SOURCE Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta