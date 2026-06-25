Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta Launches Second Annual Green Tie Guys Campaign

Initiative rallies male allies to become early champions of girls' leadership

ATLANTA, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta announced today the launch of its second annual Green Tie Guys campaign, rallying Atlanta business and civic leaders to invest in the future success of Atlanta-area girls by serving as donors, advocates and visible allies. The 2026 fundraising campaign runs from June 25 through Sept. 24, with a goal of recruiting 25 Green Tie Guys, each committing to raise or contribute $3,000, for a total campaign goal of $55,000+.

Today, girl-serving organizations receive less than 3% of all charitable giving in the United States. Green Tie Guys was created to help close that gap by mobilizing men as champions for girls and ensuring more young women have access to leadership development opportunities. The campaign supports Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta's work to prepare girls for a lifetime of leadership through programs, financial aid and experiences that help girls build courage, confidence and character.

The 2026 Green Tie Guys cohort includes:

Jay Bailey – President and CEO, H.J. Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs

Calvin L. Butts, Jr. – Co-Founder, East Chop Capital

Tony Carnell – Henry County Water Authority

Devlin Cleveland – Welcome Home Creamery

Pat Dowd – Jacobson Group, Client Advisor

Derek East, Jr. – Young Professionals Board and Senior Human Resources Manager, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

TJ Ferguson – Councilman, City of Mableton

Anthony Ford – Former Mayor, Stockbridge

Jacques Hall – CEO, Watch Realty

Anu Jain – Founder & CEO, NexusOne

Eric Mai – Delta Air Lines

Chris McDade – Chick-fil-A

Patrick Myer – Olyzon, Sr. Sales Director

Demetruis Odom – Young Professionals Board and Senior Cloud Security Engineer, SAIC

Rick Perry – Sr. Regional Solutions Consultant, Toshiba

Carlos Ramos – Young Professionals Board and Client Sales Executive, Onit

Brandon Shields – Atlanta Design Center

LeKeith Taylor – Founder & CEO, M—SCELLANEOUS

New this year, Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta is establishing the Green Tie Guys Founding Circle to recognize the 32 men who helped launch the initiative from the 2025 and 2026 cohorts. As charter members of the program, these leaders are helping build a legacy of support that will strengthen opportunities for girls across metro Atlanta for years to come. The inaugural Green Tie Guys campaign brought together 17 participants.

"Green Tie Guys invites men in our community to do more than show up. It challenges them to step up," said Jai Ferrell, CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta. "By investing in girls today, these leaders are helping create a future where more young women have the confidence, skills and opportunities to lead."

Funds raised through Green Tie Guys help girls:

Explore STEM, entrepreneurship and leadership opportunities

Build confidence through outdoor adventures, camps and hands-on learning experiences

Access Girl Scouts programs regardless of financial circumstances

Develop skills that prepare them to lead in their schools, communities and future careers

Supporters can contribute to the 2026 Green Tie Guys campaign online through a tax-deductible, one-time or recurring donation. Individuals can also support the campaign by donating through a Green Tie Guy's personal fundraising page or sharing the campaign with their networks.

Green Tie Guys is part of Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta's broader commitment to ensuring girls across the region have access to the leadership-building experiences, trusted mentors and supportive community they need to thrive.

To learn more or make a donation, visit the Green Tie Guys website.

Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta

Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls, serving more than 33,000 members in 34 counties. Two resident camps offer girls an opportunity to unplug and enjoy nature and outdoor adventures. Girls can earn more than 300 badges and patches across a wide range of interests, including art, animal care, entrepreneurship, and environmental science. Programs are designed to support a girl's mental and physical health while helping them build confidence and friendships to last a lifetime.

Contact: Haley Meyer, [email protected]

SOURCE Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta