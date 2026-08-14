GitKraken Introduces GitLens 19, Bringing Human and AI Workflows Together in One Workbench

The reimagined Commit Graph gives developers one place to understand, coordinate, review, and ship work across coding agents and modern development workflows.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence has fundamentally changed software development. GitKraken's 2026 State of AI in Engineering report, based on a survey of 554 developers and engineering leaders, found that 96.4% of engineering organizations now use AI coding tools. Coding agents are becoming teammates.

Developers can now generate more code in a day than they once wrote in a week. Coding agents are becoming teammates. Parallel development is becoming the norm.

But while code generation has accelerated, shipping software has not.

The bottleneck has moved.

GitKraken's research found that 84% of developers already report higher productivity with AI coding tools. The next challenge isn't writing more code. It's understanding, reviewing, and merging it with confidence. The next challenge is helping teams move code from plan to merge faster. GitKraken calls this the Code Flow era, and believes that is where the next inflection point of developer productivity will be.

As coding agents become part of everyday development, software teams are managing more branches, more pull requests, more worktrees, and more parallel streams of work than ever before. Every change still flows through Git before it reaches production, making Git the shared coordination point between developers, coding agents, and software delivery.

That shift is accelerating quickly. GitKraken's research found the percentage of developers whose primary way of working is autonomous AI has nearly quadrupled in the past nine months, growing from 7.6% to 28%.

GitKraken believes the next wave of developer productivity will not come from generating more code. It will come from helping developers understand, validate, and merge that code faster.

Today, GitKraken released GitLens 19, the biggest evolution of GitLens to date.

GitLens has long helped developers understand repository history and collaborate more effectively without leaving their Individual Development Environment (IDE) or Agentic Development Environment (ADE). With GitLens 19, GitKraken takes the next step by transforming the Commit Graph from a history visualization into the central workspace for modern development workflows.

At the center of the update is a completely reimagined Commit Graph. Once a place to visualize repository history, it has evolved into a developer workbench where developers can review changes, compare revisions, compose meaningful commits, automate rebases, resolve conflicts, and manage parallel development from a single Git-aware workspace.

"AI has fundamentally changed how software gets written, but it hasn't changed what it takes to ship great software," said Eric Amodio, Founder and CTO of GitKraken. "Developers still need to understand what changed, review it, organize it, and merge it with confidence. GitLens 19 reflects that new reality. The Commit Graph is no longer just where you inspect history. It's where modern development work happens."

Modern software development no longer happens in a straight line.

Developers constantly move between AI-generated changes, multiple worktrees, long-running feature branches, pull requests, and parallel streams of work. Traditional workflows were designed for a world where developers wrote every line of code themselves.

Today's development environment demands something different.

GitLens 19 is built for that reality.

Instead of jumping between terminals, Git views, pull requests, code reviews, and multiple tools, developers can now complete the majority of their workflows from a single workspace designed to help them stay in control as development becomes increasingly parallel and AI-assisted.

GitLens 19 introduces:

A reimagined Commit Graph that evolves from a history viewer into the central workspace for modern Git workflows.

that evolves from a history viewer into the central workspace for modern Git workflows. Review to inspect changes earlier, compare revisions, understand AI-generated work, and provide feedback before code reaches a pull request.

to inspect changes earlier, compare revisions, understand AI-generated work, and provide feedback before code reaches a pull request. Compose to organize related changes into clean, intentional commits by grouping, moving, and refining work before it is shared.

to organize related changes into clean, intentional commits by grouping, moving, and refining work before it is shared. Compare to instantly inspect commits, branches, revisions, and working changes, making it easier to understand exactly what changed before merging.

to instantly inspect commits, branches, revisions, and working changes, making it easier to understand exactly what changed before merging. AI-powered Rebase that intelligently automates rebases, reducing the need to manually step through traditional interactive rebase operations while keeping developers in control of the final result.

that intelligently automates rebases, reducing the need to manually step through traditional interactive rebase operations while keeping developers in control of the final result. AI-powered Merge Conflict Resolution that helps developers resolve conflicts faster with intelligent suggestions while preserving full Git context.

that helps developers resolve conflicts faster with intelligent suggestions while preserving full Git context. Manage stacked pull requests by breaking larger changes into smaller, dependent PRs that are easier to review, understand, and ship.

by breaking larger changes into smaller, dependent PRs that are easier to review, understand, and ship. Stacked Pull Requests to break larger changes into smaller, dependent pull requests that are easier to review and ship, while keeping relationships between branches and PRs clear.

to break larger changes into smaller, dependent pull requests that are easier to review and ship, while keeping relationships between branches and PRs clear. Repository-wide context that brings active branches, worktrees, incoming changes, and AI-assisted development together in a single view, making parallel development easier to understand and manage.



GitLens 19 represents more than a major product release. It reflects the GitKraken's vision for where software development is heading within the IDE.

GitLens 19 is available today for your favorite IDEs like VS Code, Cursor, and Antigravity.

Learn more at gitkraken.com/gitlens.

Contact:

GitKraken

Kate Adams

***@gitkraken.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13164556

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SOURCE GitKraken