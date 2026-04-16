GitKraken Desktop 12.0 Introduces Agent Mode: Gives Developers Ultimate Control & Visualization While Scaling Parallel Agent Workflows

As AI Agents Write More of the Code, GitKraken Gives Every Developer the Tools to Stay in Command

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GitKraken, the world's leader in premier Git tools for software developers, today announced GitKraken Desktop 12.0, a major release that introduces Agent Mode, a dedicated view for launching, monitoring, and managing multiple AI coding agent sessions from a single interface.

AI coding agents like Claude Code, Codex CLI, GitHub Copilot, Gemini CLI, and OpenCode have changed what is possible in software development. But the workflows supporting them have not kept pace. Today, a developer running multiple agents must open a new terminal for every session, manually create a Git worktree from the command line, and check the status of each agent by switching windows, over and over, for every session, every time. The cognitive load of managing multiple parallel agents on large swaths of work can exhaust even the best engineer. GitKraken Desktop 12.0 changes that permanently.

"We are at an inflection point in the history of building software," said GitKraken CEO, Matt Johnston. "The developers who will win in this new world won't be those who write the best code or prompt the best. They'll be the ones who maximize multi-agent output while maintaining control, at scale. GitKraken Desktop 12.0 enables developers to remain at the center of their development process, while agents write more and more of the code. This is the biggest launch in GitKraken's history of helping millions of developers safely increase productivity."

At the heart of Agent Mode in GitKraken Desktop 12.0, a powerful Agent panel makes every active agent and worktree visible from a single surface, without switching terminal windows. Real-time status indicators show whether each session is running, waiting for input, or complete. GitKraken's signature Commit Graph now includes every active worktree, giving developers a live picture of exactly where each agent is working, what it has committed, and how its changes relate to the rest of the codebase. Other tools show only whether the agent is running. GitKraken Desktop shows the full code history, agent status and location of the agent within the codebase.

Spinning up a new agent session, previously a multi-step CLI process involving manual worktree creation, dependency installation, and agent launch, now takes a single interaction. The developer types a branch name, selects a coding agent (Claude Code, Codex CLI, Copilot CLI, Gemini CLI, or OpenCode), and clicks Start. GitKraken Desktop handles the rest: creating the worktree, running configured setup commands, and launching the selected agent, while leaving the developer's primary working directory completely untouched. When the work is done, one click removes the worktree. No orphaned directories accumulating on disk. No cleanup debt carried forward.

"GitKraken is the one tool I couldn't live without," said Dr. John Ennis, CEO of Aigora. "I use Claude Code, I use Codex — but I always have GitKraken Desktop open, because I need to know what's going on with different agents and different branches. When you can visually see what's happening, it's a true agentic superpower."

GitKraken Desktop 12.0 is designed so every developer on a team can run parallel agents, not just those most comfortable with CLI worktree setup. Until today, parallel agents using Git worktrees were limited to developers with deep command-line experience. GitKraken Desktop 12.0 Agent Mode abstracts that complexity entirely. Any developer on a team, junior or senior, can now participate in parallel agentic development.

For engineering leaders, GitKraken Insights complements Agent Mode by tracking commit frequency, cycle time, and agent-assisted output across the team. Leaders can see whether the shift to agentic development is taking hold and the impact it's had on team productivity and impact..

GitKraken Desktop 12.0 is available now. Developers can download it for free and learn more at www.gitkraken.com

About GitKraken: GitKraken is the world's leading developer experience (DevEx) platform, serving more than 40 million developers from 100,000 organizations globally. The platform supports developers wherever they are and wherever they code, across the desktop, command line, IDE, web, and mobile. GitKraken integrates seamlessly with all leading Git hosts, including GitHub, GitLab, Atlassian Bitbucket, and Azure DevOps, empowering developers to do more with less. GitKraken's product suite includes GitKraken Desktop, the most powerful Git client for Windows, Mac, and Linux; GitLens for VS Code, which surfaces code authorship and Git insights directly in the IDE; and Git Integration for Jira, which connects any Git repository to Jira without leaving the platform. More information at www.gitkraken.com.

Contact:

Kate Adams

***@gitkraken.com

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SOURCE GitKraken