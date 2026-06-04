GiveAshare Launches SpaceX Commemorative Stock Certificate Ahead of Anticipated June 12 IPO

GILBERT, Ariz., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With SpaceX's IPO date quickly approaching, GiveAshare today unveiled a commemorative SpaceX stock certificate designed to help new shareholders, employees, private investors, and gift-givers celebrate participation in the largest public offering in history.

GiveAshare's commemorative SpaceX stock certificate. GiveAshare's SpaceX replica certificate displayed alongside other historic space milestones.

Like most new public companies, SpaceX will not issue paper registered certificates, opting instead for digital ownership through a brokerage account. GiveAshare's personalized replica stock certificates give people a tangible way to mark ownership moments that would otherwise exist only as digital records.

The SpaceX stock certificate designed by GiveAshare features a dramatic rocket launch set against Mars, with a classic engraved-style stock certificate border. It features a dramatic rocket launch set against Mars, with a classic engraved-style stock certificate border. Each certificate is personalized for the recipient, printed on high-quality linen paper, and available with custom framing and a personalized engraved plaque.

GiveAshare will offer two ways to commemorate SpaceX ownership:

SpaceX - Replica Stock Certificate: Available now as a standalone keepsake for current SpaceX employees, private-market holders, and anyone who purchases SpaceX shares through their own brokerage account when the company goes public. The replica certificate is intended for display purposes only and does not include stock ownership. SpaceX Stock - One Share: Available after the SpaceX IPO for customers who want an easy way to give one real registered share of SpaceX stock as a gift. The recipient receives a personalized replica certificate, premium linen-certificate printing, GiveAshare's full stock registration service, and a Direct Registration System (DRS) statement confirming official shareholder status.

"I can't remember the last time we've seen this much excitement around an IPO," said Erin Clerici, co-owner of GiveAshare and former Bloomberg journalist. "The SpaceX IPO is a historic moment people will want to remember, and we designed this certificate to give shareholders and gift-givers an easy and tangible way to celebrate and gift it."

Learn more at:

www.GiveAshare.com

Media Kit: View here

About GiveAshare.com

Founded in 2002, GiveAshare is a small, family-owned business that makes it easy to give one share of stock as a unique gift—without the hassle of opening a traditional brokerage account. The company also offers personalized framed replica stock certificates for a growing list of more than 200 widely held public companies, for those who already own shares in a brokerage account or fund but want a physical keepsake. By making ownership tangible, GiveAshare helps spark curiosity about investing and serves as a powerful financial literacy tool for both kids and adults.

Trademark Notice

SpaceX® and the SpaceX logo are trademarks of Space Exploration Technologies Corp. GiveAshare has no affiliation with SpaceX.

Media Contact

Erin Clerici

Co-Owner, GiveAshare.com

[email protected] | 480-621-6657

www.GiveAshare.com

SOURCE GiveAshare.com