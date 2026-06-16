Wall Street Killed the Paper Stock Certificate. SpaceX Investors Want It Back.

GiveAshare Reports 50-Fold Surge in Demand for SpaceX Stock Certificates Following Historic IPO

GILBERT, Ariz., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The SpaceX IPO was one of the most anticipated events in Wall Street history. Investors fought for coveted IPO allocations, scrambled to buy shares when trading began, and celebrated finally owning a piece of one of the world's most admired companies.

Then came the surprisingly anticlimactic part: ownership was reduced to a single line on a brokerage statement.

Framed SpaceX Commemorative Stock Certificate Close up of a SpaceX commemorative stock certificate showing the linen detail and limited-edition IPO markings

Once a cherished symbol of ownership, stock certificates have all but disappeared. Over the past six decades, Wall Street replaced paper certificates with electronic records to reduce costs, eliminate paperwork, and speed settlement.

The result? Hundreds of thousands of newly minted SpaceX shareholders own a piece of one of the world's most talked-about companies but have nothing tangible to commemorate it with.

GiveAshare, an Arizona-based company that creates personalized commemorative stock certificates for investors who hold shares electronically in a brokerage account, is seeing firsthand that shareholders want something tangible. The company offers certificates for more than 150 public companies and recently added SpaceX to its lineup.

The response was immediate.

"Orders for our personalized certificates have always been steady, but the SpaceX IPO took things to a new level," GiveAshare Co-Owner Erin Clerici said. "Orders surged 50-fold on IPO day and remain strong. It shows that even in a digital world, people still want a physical connection to the companies they own. A brokerage app does not do that."

The company's SpaceX certificate is personalized for shareholders who purchase shares through brokerages such as Fidelity, Schwab, Robinhood, or other platforms. Many customers are purchasing certificates for themselves, while others are buying them as gifts for children, grandchildren, and space enthusiasts.

Optional framed certificates include personalized engraved plaques, with customer-requested inscriptions such as "Elon Musk Works for Me," "My First Share," "College Tuition — 2044," and "Proud SpaceX Owner."

"The plaque inscriptions tell the story," Clerici said. "Some are funny, some are sentimental, and many are clearly about helping a child or grandchild feel connected to ownership for the first time. That is exactly why tangible certificates still matter."

The certificate is not issued by SpaceX, does not represent legal ownership, and is intended for display purposes only.

Learn more at:

www.GiveAshare.com

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About GiveAshare

Founded in 2002, GiveAshare is a family-owned company dedicated to making stock ownership tangible. The company creates personalized commemorative stock certificates for shareholders of more than 150 public companies and makes it easy to purchase and gift one share of stock. By transforming digital ownership into something people can see, hold, and display, GiveAshare helps create meaningful ownership connections.

Trademark Notice

SpaceX® and the SpaceX logo are trademarks of Space Exploration Technologies Corp. GiveAshare has no affiliation with SpaceX.

Media Contact

Erin Clerici

Co-Owner, GiveAshare.com

[email protected] | 480-621-6657

www.GiveAshare.com

SOURCE GiveAshare.com