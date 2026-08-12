Gladius Securitas Advances AI-Native Purple Teaming Defense Through AWS Marketplace

Gladius Securitas brings its AI-Native Purple Teaming Platform to AWS Marketplace, enabling customers and MSSPs to deploy continuous automated defense recipes.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gladius Securitas today announced the availability of its AI-Native Purple Teaming Platform on AWS Marketplace, expanding access to its Gladius Unified Defense Strategy for organizations and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) seeking scalable, continuous purple teaming operations.

AWS Marketplace provides customers with a streamlined way to discover, procure, and manage third-party software through AWS. The availability of Gladius through AWS Marketplace gives customers a direct procurement path to deploy the platform as part of their modern security strategy while enabling MSSPs to incorporate Gladius into scalable managed security offerings.

Gladius Securitas brings its AI-Native Purple Teaming Platform to AWS Marketplace. Post this

Purpose-built for the modern cyber battlefield, Gladius moves beyond traditional monitoring by unifying continuous red teaming and blue team response into the Gladius Unified Defense Strategy. The platform utilizes AI-native purple teaming defense recipes to identify exploitable attack paths, deploy automated Remediation Recipes, and deliver continuous automated deployments that hunt threats and fortify defenses across every environment.

"Putting Gladius on AWS Marketplace is about making advanced cyber defense easier to access, procure, and scale," said Peter Bookman, CEO of Gladius Securitas. "Security teams and MSSPs shouldn't have to choose between innovation and operational simplicity. Gladius gives them a way to continuously find exploitable risk, act on it, and validate the fix, at the speed of AI and through a procurement model they already know and trust."

Built for AI-Native Purple Teaming Defense

Gladius delivers an automated approach to security operations through AI-native purple teaming defense recipes designed to continuously:

Hunt Threats: Use autonomous red teaming to identify exploitable attack paths across modern environments.

Use autonomous red teaming to identify exploitable attack paths across modern environments. Remediate Risks: Deploy CACAO-compliant AI-native purple teaming defense recipes through authorized automated response workflows.

Deploy CACAO-compliant AI-native purple teaming defense recipes through authorized automated response workflows. Fortify Defenses: Continuously validate remediation and reinforce security through the Gladius Unified Defense Strategy and automated purple teaming campaigns.

The platform is designed for modern cloud environments, AI agents, APIs, non-human identities, and distributed enterprise infrastructure, enabling security teams to move from periodic assessments and reactive response toward continuous security validation.

Expanding MSSP Opportunities

AWS Marketplace availability also strengthens the Gladius channel-first strategy by giving MSSPs another path to incorporate advanced security capabilities into their managed service portfolios.

By embedding Gladius into managed security offerings, MSSPs can differentiate their services, expand recurring revenue, and scale advanced cybersecurity capabilities across their customer portfolios without adding proportional operational complexity. Gladius enables MSSPs to extend continuous security services across more customers while increasing operational efficiency and creating repeatable, scalable service offerings.

Through the Gladius MSSP Channel Program, partners can transform traditional managed services into proactive, outcome-driven security solutions built for the next generation of cyber defense.

Get Started with a Free Red Teaming Assessment

To introduce organizations and MSSPs to the capabilities of the Gladius platform, Gladius Securitas is offering an initial Red Teaming assessment at no cost to qualified organizations.

The assessment provides an opportunity to identify exploitable attack paths within a customer environment and demonstrate how continuous automated Red Teaming can uncover risk beyond traditional point-in-time assessments.

Qualified organizations and MSSPs can request a free initial Red Teaming assessment. Email inquiry to [email protected]

About Gladius Securitas

Gladius Securitas is the AI-Native Purple Teaming Platform for the modern cyber battlefield. Through the Gladius Unified Defense Strategy, the platform unifies offensive testing and automated remediation into continuous automated deployments that hunt threats and fortify defenses using AI-native purple teaming defense recipes.

Gladius Securitas is now available through AWS Marketplace.

Gladius Securitas

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://gladiuscybersecurity.com

Media Contact

Gladius Securitas

Email: [email protected]

Website:https://gladiuscybersecurity.com

SOURCE Gladius Securitas