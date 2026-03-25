GLG Opens Office in San Francisco

New Financial District hub brings GLG closer to tech, consulting, and finance clients

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GLG, the world's leading platform for trusted human expertise, has opened an office in San Francisco's Financial District. The expansion establishes new, dedicated service teams to support clients and experts across technology, consulting, and finance.

The founder of the expert network industry, GLG connects clients around the world to expert insight through calls, events, and placements. GLG's specialized global teams and robust self-service tools align to clients' workflows to deliver the precise expertise they need to solve their most complex challenges.

"As demand from clients and experts on the West Coast continues to grow, we're excited to expand with a new office in San Francisco, where we've built deep relationships for more than two decades," said GLG CEO Gemma Postlethwaite. "This hub puts us even closer to the heart of tech innovation and enables us to fuel continued growth for our partners across industries – and for our business globally."

Just blocks away from the Bay at 595 Market Street, the new office is one of GLG's latest investments to expand its global service capabilities as the company works to meet growing demand, strengthen its partnerships, and deliver exceptional outcomes.

"We're thrilled to bring a GLG team, including seasoned leaders and strong new talent, to San Francisco to help our clients across industries capitalize on their biggest opportunities," said GLG Chief Commercial Officer Mary Burke. "We look forward to spending more time face to face with our clients to help them hone their competitive advantages and navigate their key challenges."

About GLG

GLG is the world's leading platform for trusted human expertise, connecting decision makers to the precise intelligence they need to gain a strategic edge. Leveraging decades of experience and proprietary data, GLG's global teams recruit and engage hard-to-access experts across every industry – delivering fresh, authoritative insights, events, advisors, and board placements to the world's most recognized and influential companies.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE GLG