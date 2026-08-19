GLOB SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: SueWallSt Notifies Investors of Potential Securities Claims Involving Globant

Globant's FY2025 annual report states that revenue from certain hosted software access licenses is recognized at a single point in time -- when the contract is signed. SueWallSt notifies investors of a pending investigation into potential securities law violations on behalf of GLOB investors who suffered losses.

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB) shares dropped sharply following the Company's Q2 2026 results, which showed revenue essentially flat at approximately $614.4 million and adjusted net income of approximately $60.3 million. Investors who suffered losses on GLOB are encouraged to request a review of your GLOB losses now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

The investigation concerns the Company's revenue recognition policy for hosted software access. In its Form 20-F for fiscal year 2025, filed February 27, 2026, Globant stated: "The revenue from these licenses contracts is recognized at a point in time, given that the performance obligation is satisfied when the contract is signed by the customer and the Company."

Under IFRS 15, arrangements providing continuing hosted or stand-ready access are generally recognized over the service period rather than at signing. SueWallSt notifies investors of a pending investigation into whether Globant's disclosures concerning this policy, and its effect on reported revenue and earnings, were adequate.

Shareholders who lost money on Globant stock may speak with an attorney about your potential recovery. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GLOB Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the GLOB investigation?A: Investors who purchased GLOB stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether Globant made materially false or misleading statements regarding its revenue recognition policy for hosted software access licenses, which the Company states are recognized at a point in time upon contract signature.

Q: Who is conducting the GLOB investigation?A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors who purchased GLOB securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: What do GLOB investors need to do right now?A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate?A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my GLOB shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought GLOB and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States?A: U.S. securities fraud investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE SueWallSt.com