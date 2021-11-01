Global $1.45 Bn Glass Logistics Market by Service and Geography - 2021-2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Glass Logistics Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analyst has been monitoring the glass logistics market and it is poised to grow by $1.45 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.57% during the forecast period. The report on the glass logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased demand for glass from the end-users and increasing demand for glass from the automotive industry.



The glass logistics market analysis includes the service segment and geographic landscape.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: 'The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the expansion of glass production facilities.'



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increased demand for glass from end-users.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.



The glass logistics market is segmented as below:

By Service

Transportation

Warehousing and VAS

By Geography

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

This study identifies the expansion of glass production facilities as one of the prime reasons driving the glass logistics market growth during the next few years.



The report on glass logistics market covers the following areas:

Glass logistics market sizing

Glass logistics market forecast

Glass logistics market industry analysis

The analyst's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading glass logistics market vendors.

Companies Mentioned

BASAMRO Logistics Group

Bonded Logistics Inc.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Emons Group BV

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

Lannutti Spa

Nijman Zeetank Internationale Transport BV

Odyssey Logistics and Technology Corp.

sedak GmbH and Co. KG



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Warehousing and VAS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

List of Exhibits



