Global $1.82 Billion Asthma Spacers Market Outlook, 2026

DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Asthma Spacers Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global asthma spacers market was valued at US$ 1,311.1 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 1,824.4 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2018 to 2026.

Global Asthma Network 2018, has stated that around 1000 people die every day due to asthma and affects as many as 339 million people worldwide. The high degree of morbidity is related to poor prevention and management outcomes associated with asthma. Asthma spacers are designed to counter problems associated with drug dosing issues of metered dose inhalers and help in achieving maximum drug efficacy and safety by accurate drug delivery in the pulmonary system of patients suffering from a respiratory ailment.

Aerochambers are reigning the product segment for asthma spacers market. Technological advancement and impressive coordination achieved by patients while using metered dose inhalers have resulted in increased popularity for aerochambers among asthmatic patients. Inspirease is gaining huge demand owing to its ability to increase a distance between MDI and mouth thereby reducing the needless inhalation of propellants in the oropharyngeal region.

Retail pharmacy is leading the distribution channel segment for asthma spacers market. The major attributes responsible for its positive growth are the establishment of premium medicine and a significant rise in the launch of pharmacy chains. E-commerce segment will capture the market during the forecast period owing to increasing use of digital products by consumers which facilitates the growth of asthma spacers sold on online pharmacy stores and availability of low-cost asthma spacers form domestic and international vendors.

North America is the largest regional market for asthma spacers holding 34% market share. As per the research findings of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approximately 19.9 million adults above the age of 18 years are suffering from asthma in the United States. The rising prevalence of respiratory disorders and domicile of key players such as AstraZeneca, Allergan, and Trudell Medical International etc. drive the asthma spacers market growth in North America region.

Europe represents a 26% market share primarily owing to the supportive regulatory environment provided by the European Medical Agency (EMA) for the manufacturing and distribution of asthma spacers.

The Asia Pacific currently holds a 16% share and will be registering impressive growth in the near future owing to the increasing number of patients suffering from a respiratory ailment and well-established e-commerce sector.

Key Market Movements

The rising prevalence of respiratory disorders throughout the globe

A significant increase in the number of adverse events associated with drug dose discrepancies of inhalers and nebulizers

Excellent patient compliance and the increasing popularity of asthma spacers among physicians while recommending metered dose inhalers

Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Market Segmentation



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Asthma Spacers Market Portraiture

2.2. Global Asthma Spacers Market, by Product, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Asthma Spacers Market, by Distribution Channel, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.4. Global Asthma Spacers Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 3. Asthma Spacers Market: Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.6. Competitive Analysis: Global Asthma Spacers Market, by Key Players, 2017



Chapter 4. Global Asthma Spacers Market, by Product

4.1. Overview

4.2. Aerochamber

4.3. Inspirease

4.4. Optichamber

4.5. Volumatic



Chapter 5. Global Asthma Spacers Market, by Distribution Channel

5.1. Overview

5.2. Hospital Pharmacy

5.3. Retail Pharmacy

5.4. E-Commerce



Chapter 6. Global Asthma Spacers Market, by Geography

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America Asthma Spacers Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.3. Europe Asthma Spacers Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.4. Asia Pacific Asthma Spacers Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.5. Latin America Asthma Spacers Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.6. Middle East and Africa Asthma Spacers Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. AstraZeneca PLC

7.1.1. Business Description

7.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to data availability)

7.1.3. Product Portfolio

7.1.4. News Coverage

7.2. Allergan Inc.

7.3. CONMED Corporation

7.4. Clement Clarke International Limited

7.5. GlaxoSmithKline PLC

7.6. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

7.7. Medical Developments International

7.8. Merck & Co. Inc.

7.9. PARI Respiratory Equipment Inc.

7.10. Trudell Medical International



