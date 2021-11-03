Global $10.62 Billion Digital Therapeutics Market Analysis & Forecasts, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Therapeutics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital therapeutics market is expected to grow from $3.53 billion in 2020 to $4.20 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19%. The market is expected to reach $10.62 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 26.1%.

This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global digital therapeutics market.

Major players in the digital therapeutics market are Omada Health Inc., WellDoc Inc., 2Morrow Inc., Livongo Health, Propeller Health, Pear Therapeutics, Canary Health Inc., Noom Health Inc., Mango Health Inc., Akili Interactive Labs, Better Therapeutics, Happify Health, Kaia Health, Medtronic Plc., Teladoc Health Inc, and Fitbit Health Solutions.



Various applications and tracking devices are integrated into digital therapies for the control and cure of medical disorders. Connected devices such as insulin pumps, blood glucose meters, and wearable gadgets communicate data to a centralized system in digital therapeutics.



The main product types of digital therapeutics are devices and software. Digital therapeutics devices provide intervention to prevent, manage or treat a disease or medical disorder. This includes devices such as sensors used to track medication usage and location data. The different sales channels include business-to-business (B2B), business-to-consumer (B2C). Digital therapeutics are used in preventive applications and treatment or care-related applications.



North America was the largest region in the digital therapeutics market in 2020. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Technological innovation is an emerging trend gaining popularity in the digital therapeutics market. Major companies operating in the market are focused on developing technologically advanced solutions for digital therapeutics to strengthen their position. The treatment named CT-155 will be a mobile app developed on click's technology platform, according to the company.



The increasing use of smartphones and tablets coupled with healthcare apps is expected to propel the growth of the digital therapeutics market in the forecast period. Smartphones and tablet-based healthcare apps have numerous advantages over the lower rate of medication errors, facilitating preventive care, and more accurate staffing. Therefore, the increasing use of smartphones drives the growth of the digital therapeutics market.



