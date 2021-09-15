Global $3.6 Billion microRNA Markets to 2028 to Grow by 19.8%

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global microRNA Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microRNA market size is expected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Extensive research activities targeted towards exploring the potential functions of microRNA (miRNA) to design novel therapeutic solutions against different diseases is set to contribute to the adoption of miRNA instruments and consumables. These studies assist in understanding the mechanism of action of the signaling pathway, further integral to develop miRNA drug candidates.



For instance, in June 2020, Munich researchers have discovered that a specific microRNA helps in preserving the integrity of the endothelium and hence reducing the risk of atherosclerosis. Robust funding in biotechnology companies offering miRNA therapeutics is further propelling the influx of miRNA companies.

For instance, in February 2021, InteRNA Technologies received a funding of USD 22.46 million in a Series B funding round, led by AurorA Science, an Italian biotech investment company.



The funding will support the clinical evaluation of INT-1B3, its microRNA lead candidate for treating patients with advanced solid tumors. In addition, the grants will help in advancing proprietary preclinical drug candidates for addressing a variety of cancer indications.

Moreover, microRNAs (miRNAs) can influence the expression of certain genes, which makes it a potential solution for developing future medicine. Additionally, researchers are exploring the role of micro-RNA in the management of SARS-COV-2 infection. Studies have indicated that miRNAs play a vital role in regulating innate and adaptive immune systems.



Furthermore, studies have shown that the expression of these miRNAs has a role in the host's response against the coronavirus and other respiratory viruses. Several in-silico experimentations have displayed that miRNA interactions with SARS-CoV-1 cause upregulation of some miRNA such as miR-574-5p, miR-17, and miR-214; helping in the inhibition of viral replication.

Hence, studying the changes in miRNA expressions using sequencing instruments can contribute to understanding the pathogenesis of such chronic respiratory infections.



microRNA Market Report Highlights

The consumables segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to continue the trend in the forecast period owing to the use of PCR consumables for facilitating efficient RNA purification and multiple enzymatic steps

The instruments segment is expected to witness gradual growth through 2021 to 2028 owing to its high costing and established penetration of PCR instruments for sequencing miRNA

The profiling, localization, and quantification instruments segment dominated the market as it is an integral step that is witnessing an influx of technological advancement

For instance, the development of bead-based miRNA profiling involves specific oligonucleotide probes which are later detected using flow cytometry

The isolation and purification is expected to witness the fastest CAGR through 2021 to 2028 owing to the gaining popularity of studying gene expression for the identification of diseases

The infectious disease segment generated the highest revenue in 2020, attributed to a steep increase in the adoption of miRNA isolation and purification kits across COVID-19 research and diagnostic workflows

miRNA isolates are emerging as fundamental components to assess SARS-COV-2 infection characteristics

They are involved in mechanisms such as alteration in epigenetic regulation, genomic instabilities, biogenesis machinery defects, and aberrant transcriptional control

The cardiovascular disease segment is expected to witness a lucrative growth rate of 16.1% owing to the rising application of miRNAs as biomarkers for cardiovascular disorders such as myocardial infarction, atherosclerosis, and coronary artery disease

The academic and government research institutes is estimated to hold the largest market share owing to the high adoption of research tools for studying miRNA in research institutes

North America emerged as the highest revenue-generating region, capturing more than 45.0% revenue share in 2020 owing to its strong patent base for microRNA

For instance, in October 2020 , a group of researchers from Regents of the University of California discovered that a microRNA is associated with metabolic diseases such as type 2 diabetes obesity, and insulin resistance

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers Analysis

Outbreak of COVID-19

Recent innovations in applications of miRNAs

Increased adoption for use as a biomarker

Therapeutic applications

High investments in miRNA R&D initiatives for development of new diagnostic tests & therapeutics

Success of miRNA in clinical trials

Technological advancements to support nucleic acid studies

Exponentially declining cost of sequencing

Market restraint Analysis

High cost associated with microRNA kits and other products

Challenges in handling RNA & in-house development of assays for microRNA detection

Poor reproducibility of research and specificity of products

Limited life science research infrastructure in emerging markets

Companies Mentioned

Merck KGaA

QIAGEN

Horizon Discovery Group Co.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Synlogic

GeneCopoeia, Inc.

New England Biolabs

Quantabio

NanoString Technologies, Inc.

Takara Bio , Inc.

, Inc. LGC Limited

BioGenex

SeqMatic LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9xmd6u

