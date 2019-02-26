Global $38.78 Bn Lawn Mowers Market to 2025 with Deere & Co, MTD Products, American Honda Motor and Robert Bosch Dominating

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lawn Mowers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Petrol, Electric, Manual, Robotic), By End Use (Residential, Commercial & Govt.), By Region (MEA, Asia Pacific, North America), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lawn mowers market size is expected to reach USD 38.78 billion by 2025 exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2025



Rapidly expanding residential construction sector across the globe is spurring the demand for landscaping services, which, in turn, is expected to propel the demand for lawn mowers over the forecast period. In addition, rising popularity of well-kept yards and backyard beautification activities across the globe, predominantly in developed economies, is likely to contribute to the market expansion.



Lawn mowers are indispensable machines as they offer great aid and convenience in undertaking a number of gardening activities, thus ensuring superior lawn quality. These factors are likely to drive their demand over the next few years. Furthermore, rising adoption of green roofs, primarily in developed countries, is also one of the key factors propelling market growth.



Increasing environmental concerns pertaining to global warming, fuel emissions, and Greenhouse Gases (GHG) have encouraged the usage of green roofs in residential as well as commercial buildings, as these structures absorb UV rays and reduce GHG emissions. Moreover, green roofs impart enhanced shading and cooling effect, thereby reducing the costs associated with cooling indoors.



In addition, factors like strong GDP growth along with a notable rise in disposable income levels across developing economies has enabled increased investments in farm houses and bungalows with sizeable gardening areas. This has triggered the demand for gardening tools, such as weeders and mowers, thereby fueling the market growth. However, growing popularity of artificial turf or grass may pose as a major threat to the product.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

The electric lawn mower product segment held the highest market share in 2018, however, robotic lawn mower is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to its benefits over other products

The residential sector is expected to emerge as the largest segment in coming years. Rapidly expanding residential construction sector, especially in developing regions, is the key driving factor for the segment

Europe accounted for a significant share of the global market in 2018 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period

accounted for a significant share of the global market in 2018 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period Technological advancements and rapid adoption of robotic lawn mowers in various countries, such as Germany , France , and Switzerland , are opening up new growth opportunities for companies offering advanced product variants

, , and , are opening up new growth opportunities for companies offering advanced product variants The vendor landscape of the market is highly consolidated and characterized by a high level of competition

Some of the leading companies in the market are Deere & Company, MTD Products, American Honda Motor Co., Inc., and Robert Bosch GmbH. These companies are focusing on product development to strengthen their foothold in the global market

For instance, recently, Honda Power Equipment introduced two, all-new Open Frame Inverter (OFI) generators for several residential applications and lightweight construction equipment

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3. List of Data Sources

1.4. List of Abbreviations



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Lawn Mowers Market - Industry Snapshot and Key Buying Criteria, 2014 - 2025



Chapter 3. Lawn Mowers Industry Outlook

3.1. Market Segmentation

3.2. Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Penetration and Growth Prospects Mapping

3.5. Company Market Share Analysis, 2018 (%)

3.6. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.7. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Lawn Mowers Market: Product Outlook

4.1. Lawn Mowers Market Estimates and Forecasts, by product, 2018 & 2025 (USD Billion)

4.2. Manual

4.3. Electric

4.4. Petrol

4.5. Robotic

4.6. Others



Chapter 5. Lawn Mowers Market: End Use Outlook

5.1. Lawn Mowers Market Estimates & Forecasts, by end use, 2018 & 2025 (USD Billion)

5.2. Residential

5.3. Commercial and Government



Chapter 6. Lawn Mowers Market: Regional Outlook

6.1. Lawn Mowers Market Estimates and Forecasts, by region, 2018 & 2025 (USD Billion)



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape



AriensCo

Briggs Stratton

Deere & Company

Falcon Garden Tools

Fiskars

American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Husqvarna Group

Robert Bosch GmbH

Robomow Friendly House

The Toro Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6ptm5f/global_38_78_bn?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

