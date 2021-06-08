Global 3D Medical Imaging Devices Market Report (2021 to 2030) - COVID-19 Growth and Change

DUBLIN, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Medical Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global 3d medical imaging market.



This report focuses on the 3D medical imaging market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the 3d medical imaging market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the market's response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global 3d medical imaging devices market is expected to grow from $13.67 billion in 2020 to $14.52 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $19.58 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the 3d medical imaging? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The 3D Medical Imaging market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider 3d medical imaging market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The 3d medical imaging market section of the report gives context. It compares the 3d medical imaging market with other segments of the 3d medical imaging market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, 3d medical imaging indicators comparison.

Major players in the 3d medical imaging market are GE Healthcare, Royal Philips, Siemens AG, The Esaote Group and Intrasense SA.



The 3D medical imaging market consists of sales of 3D Ultrasound, X-Ray, CT scan, MRI, Hybrid Imaging equipment and related services. 3D medical imaging is used to create three dimensions' visual representation of interior body parts for medical analysis with the help of computer-aided design (CAD) or a Magnetic Resonance Image (MRI).



Increasing cases of injuries such as sports-related injuries contribute to the growth of the 3D medical imaging market. The increase in sports-related injuries is due to increasing participation of individuals in organized and unorganized sports activities. Moreover, the training of athletes with high strength and high load also results in more and more serious injuries. Sports injuries are mainly characterized by soft tissue injury. The use of 3D medical imaging devices such as ultrasound diagnosis, X-ray radiography, MRI imaging provides an accurate and objective basis for the diagnosis. The 3D medical imaging devices help in the examination of muscle fascia injury, tendon injury, ligament injury, meniscus injury, articular cartilage, and bone fracture. According to the Centre for the Disease Control and Prevention, it is estimated that there are 775,000 emergency room visits due to the injuries in children who are participating in the unorganized and organized sports activities. Thus, increase in demand for 3D medical imaging devices, favoring the market growth.



The difficulties faced by the medical device industry owing to the COVID-19 outbreak such as the slowdown in orders and supply chain disruptions are likely to restraint the growth of the 3D medical imaging market over the next coming years. According to Medical Products Outsourcing (MPO) magazine published in April 2020, financial strains and supply chain disruptions are the major challenges faced by the medical devices industry. The manufactures are experiencing a modest slowdown in orders attributing to tight management of inventories due to fear of the spread of the virus and slow pace of reorders owing to the impact of the virus on businesses. Moreover, the managers are also hesitant in overseeing the new product launches in uncertain times. This scenario is predicted to act as a major factor restraining the growth of the market in the near future.



The 3D medical imaging market covered in this report is segmented by type into ultrasound, X-ray, CT scan, others. It is also segmented by end user into diagnostic centers, hospitals, research centers and by application into gynecology and obstetrics, cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, oncology.



3D medical imaging device manufacturers are increasingly investing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve the diagnosis by giving accurate, hard-number measurements. AI provides efficiency in medical imaging, particularly when it comes to detecting organs or anomalies. For instance, by combining image visualization and AI, cardiologists can measure ejection fraction with high precision and in a much shorter period of time. Ejection fraction is a measurement of the percentage of blood leaving the heart each time when it contracts. According to a report by Signify Research, in January 2019, capital investments in start-up companies developing 3D medical imaging AI solutions reached almost $580 million in 2018 from $270 million in 2017.



In February 2020, Alphatec Holdings, Inc. ("ATEC" or the "Company") acquired EOS imaging, SA for a purchase price of about $88 million. With this acquisition ATEC will integrat spine imaging and anatomical modelling for better operative performance and expected to significantly increase the demand for ATEC hardware and EOS systems. EOS Imaging is a France based medical device company leading in orthopedic medical imaging solutions.



