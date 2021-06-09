Global $4,132.5 Billion Hospitality Markets, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F

DUBLIN, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospitality Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is expected to reach $5297.78 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%

Hospitality Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global hospitality market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider hospitality market, and compares it with other markets.



Major companies in the hospitality market include McDonald's; Compass Group Plc; Starbucks; Subway and Marriott International.



The global hospitality market is expected to grow from $3486.77 billion in 2020 to $4132.5 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. .



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global hospitality market, accounting for 45% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 25% of the global hospitality market. Africa was the smallest region in the global hospitality market.



Hotels are using technologies that are transforming the customer experience. Some technologies are leading to significant improvements and savings in the hospitality market. The most significant trends in this market are the use of near field communication (NFC) technology, infrared technologies, and robots.

Hotels are also using robots to deliver amenities to guest rooms and for many other functional purposes. Hotel operators are investing in systems and technologies that can automate processes and personalize the experience for guests.



The hospitality market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Hospitality Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Hospitality Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Hospitality Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Hospitality Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Hospitality Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Hospitality



9. Hospitality Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Hospitality Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Hospitality Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Hospitality Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Hospitality Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Hospitality Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Hospitality Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Non-Residential Accommodation Services

Food And Beverage Services

11.2. Global Hospitality Market, Segmentation By Ownership, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Chained

Standalone

12. Hospitality Market Segments

12.1. Global Non-Residential Accommodation Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation; Camping And Caravanning; Students And Workers Non-residential Accommodation

12.2. Global Food And Beverage Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Restaurants And Mobile Food Services; Bars And Cafes; Catering Services And Food Contractors



13. Hospitality Market Metrics

13.1. Hospitality Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Hospitality Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global



Companies Mentioned

McDonald's

Compass Group Plc

Starbucks

Subway

Marriott International

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ypefm

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

