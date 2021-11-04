Global 5G Business Solutions Market Research Bundle 2021

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Leading 5G and Beyond Business Solutions Market: Connected and Autonomous Vehicles, Mission Critical Services, Private Networks, Public Safety, Robotics, Satellites, Smart Cities and Surveillance" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research provides the most comprehensive assessment of the market for 5G business solutions. Analysis includes connected and autonomous vehicles, mission-critical networks, private networks, public safety, satellites, smart cities, telerobotics and teleoperation, voice over 5G, and video surveillance.

This comprehensive 5G research offering evaluates the 5G B2B market solutions for enterprise, industrial, and government users. It addresses specific opportunities such as 5G support of private wireless networks, WAN connectivity, and fixed wireless access for business.

It also provides analysis for specific applications such as autonomous vehicles, telepresence, telerobotics, video-related services, public safety, and more. It also assesses 5G indoors, smart cities, and satellite market as well as the impact of 5G on the data analytics and data-as-a-service market.

This research also assesses the outlook for 5G equipment, software, and services as well as the market for infrastructure, devices, applications, and services beyond 5G (B5G). It analyzes the technologies, capabilities, and anticipated communications and computing solutions for 6G.

It also investigates the impact of 5G evolution including anticipated 6G technologies. It provides analysis of the impact on the ICT ecosystem including infrastructure, business planning, and innovation areas necessary to realize future capabilities and solutions beyond 5G.

Select Findings:

The global teleoperation and telerobotics market are poised to reach $76.5 billion by 2026

by 2026 Global 5G in cloud robotics market will reach $10.6 billion by 2028, growing at 79.2% CAGR

by 2028, growing at 79.2% CAGR 5G narrow-band, mid-band, and millimeter-wave in smart cities to reach $104.8 billion by 2026

by 2026 Combined 5G and mobile edge computing solutions to accelerate V2X growth in the Asia Pacific and North America markets

and markets The global 5G fixed wireless transport to smart buildings for specifically for support of WiFi connectivity/backhaul will reach $320.8M by 2026

by 2026 The global satellite service market will spawn economic development value up to 50 times the combined cost of capital expenditures to deploy infrastructure and operational expense to maintain systems

5G subscription within public networks will exceed private through 2026, although the latter will experience a 20% faster growth rate, set to overtake the former by 2030

6G technologies are best characterized as ultra-secure, ultra-fast, ultra-reliable, and ultra-short-range oriented capabilities. 6G communication services will achieve initial commercialization in 2028 to 2030

