Global $6.6 Bn Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Markets to 2027: Low-Risk Pregnancy Testing Market is Expected to Multiply

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market is expected to reach US$ 6.65 Billion in 2027 from US$ 2.85 Billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 15.2%

During the COVID-19 pandemic, close contact with the FDA resulted in Minimal Impact:

The COVID-19 epidemic had little impact on the market for non-invasive prenatal diagnostics. Several manufacturing companies were in regular contact with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to keep them aware of any supply chain disruptions. In addition, many research studies were done to estimate the commercial impact of COVID-19.



In-vitro diagnostics manufacturers and clinical testing laboratories team with research organizations to determine the effect of SARS-CoV-2 infection on pregnancy and congenital disabilities in newborns, as well as the need for non-invasive prenatal testing during the COVID pandemic, according to a SeraCare report. However, the lack of established outcomes has cast doubt on the demand for these tests amidst the pandemic.



The rising frequency of chromosomal abnormalities, combined with increased product utilization in new applications, has driven organic revenue growth over the years. Furthermore, the market expansion is expected to be fuelled by innovations in existing tests in advanced functionality, improved chemistry, and bioinformatics analysis.

One of the market's main driving forces is the improvement of payment policies for normal and low-risk pregnancies. Natera announced in December 2020 that its non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) would be covered by the most extensive U.S. health plan, Aetna, for all pregnancies.



Cell-Free DNA-Based NIPT Market Is Gauged to Generate the Highest Market Share:

In 2021 and during the forecast years, the cell-free DNA-based NIPT market is expected to have the highest market share. Cell-free DNA is increasingly being used to forecast the likelihood of genetic disorders in prenatal care through various genetic tests. Several research studies are now underway to improve the utilization of the tests available through this segment.

Nonetheless, ultrasound detection is used with the NIPT test based on cell-free DNA. Furthermore, the ultrasound detection test serves as a foundation for subsequent testing of the baby to discover anomalies. Recent technological developments and 3D-4D imaging have increased the test's real-time monitoring, safety, and efficiency, driving the segment's growth.



NGSS Technology Remains to Be Dominant in All Aspects:

By technology, our analysis studies the markets for ELISA Kits, Next Generation Sequencing Systems, and Microarray Analysis. According to our findings, next-generation sequencing systems (NGSS) dominate the market and hold a significant proportion. Furthermore, the NGSS technology outperforms all other technologies in efficiency, availability, penetration, and technology. As a result, NGSS has become widely used in this field. However, several end users have reported difficulty interpreting results when using NGSS technology.



Over the forecast period, the Low-Risk Pregnancy Testing Market is expected to multiply:

As per our analysis, because of the increased uptake of these tests in high-risk situations in patients aged 35 and above, the market for non-invasive prenatal testing for high and average-risk pregnancies held the most significant share. The dominance of the high and average-risk segments is also due to favorable payer reimbursement and increased awareness regarding the prevention of chromosomal defects such as Down syndrome.

The low-risk pregnancy testing market, on the other hand, is expected to rise rapidly over the projected period. Furthermore, government support, such as budget allocation for average-risk pregnancies, is predicted to positively influence the growth of the Low-Risk Pregnancy Testing Market.



Diagnostic Laboratories Holds Lion's Share:

Diagnostic laboratories are the primary end-users of non-invasive tests, so diagnostic laboratories dominate the market. It is predicted to increase at the fastest rate. Compared to hospitals, diagnostic laboratories are equipped with cutting-edge equipment that allows for safe and successful prenatal testing.



Furthermore, the most significant market share is due to well-drafted NIPT laboratory standards in developed regions and a substantial volume of NIPT tests performed in diagnostic laboratories. Moreover, some facilities outsource testing services to diagnostic laboratories, resulting in the segment's expansion.

SOURCE Research and Markets