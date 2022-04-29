Global $9.4 Bn eClinical Solutions Market Opportunities to 2026: COVID-19 Impact on the Biopharmaceutical Industry has Increased Patient-Centricity and the Adoption of eClinical Services

Apr 29, 2022, 08:15 ET
eClinical solutions are the backbone for effectively managing clinical trials end-to-end. The market will register sustained growth at a 14.8% CAGR from 2021, reaching $9,409.5 million by 2026.
The COVID-19 pandemic impact on the biopharmaceutical industry has increased patient-centricity and the adoption of eClinical services digital platforms to manage clinical development programs. Capital investments and co-development recorded an uptick over the last 2 years, focusing on advancing clinical assets and expanding the number of Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials. The total number of open trials (recruiting, enrolling by invitations) in 2021 went up 1.8x compared to 2019.
Cloud-based electronic data capture (EDC), randomization and trial supply management (RTSM)/interactive response technology (IRT), and integrated platforms provide biopharmaceutical sponsors a unified view of the trial workflow while improving efficiency.
Beyond the data management and operations products suite, clinical trial IT vendors have the opportunity to create intelligent and connected solutions that focus on decentralized and virtual hybrid trials. Remote patient recruitment and monitoring applications will record significant growth, encompassing patient recruitment, engagement, and monitoring to real-world evidence collection and reporting.
The United States continues to be a dominant market for eClinical solutions, followed by Europe. The rising number of clinical trials, less stringent regulatory guidelines than more developed markets, and large population base in Asia-Pacific offers vendors growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the eClinical Solutions Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Value Chain
- Segmentation by Solution
- eClinical Solutions Digital Continuity Trend
- eClinical Solutions Overview - Remote Patient Recruitment and Monitoring Subsegments
- eClinical Solutions Overview - Clinical Data Management and eSourcing
- eClinical Solutions Overview - Clinical Data Management and eSourcing Subsegments
- eClinical Solutions Overview - Clinical Trial Operations Management Subsegments
- Segmentation by Region
- Key Competitors
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Evolving Clinical Trial Delivery Models
- eClinical Solutions Market Trends
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Pricing Trends and Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Segment
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Mergers and Acquisitions
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Clinical Data Management and eSourcing
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Application
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Remote Patient Recruitment and Monitoring
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Application
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Clinical Trial Operations Management
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Application
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - End-to-end Decentralized Clinical Trial (DCT) Platforms to Ensure Interoperability and Scalability
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Next-generation Telehealth to Enhance Patient Recruitment and Engagement in Clinical Trials
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Smartphone-based Remote Monitoring to Collect RWE and Analytics
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Cloud-based EDC to Enable a Cost-effective Solution for Large Phase 3 Trials
7. Next Steps
