Global $9.4 Bn eClinical Solutions Market Opportunities to 2026: COVID-19 Impact on the Biopharmaceutical Industry has Increased Patient-Centricity and the Adoption of eClinical Services

DUBLIN, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global eClinical Solutions Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

eClinical solutions are the backbone for effectively managing clinical trials end-to-end. The market will register sustained growth at a 14.8% CAGR from 2021, reaching $9,409.5 million by 2026.

The COVID-19 pandemic impact on the biopharmaceutical industry has increased patient-centricity and the adoption of eClinical services digital platforms to manage clinical development programs. Capital investments and co-development recorded an uptick over the last 2 years, focusing on advancing clinical assets and expanding the number of Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials. The total number of open trials (recruiting, enrolling by invitations) in 2021 went up 1.8x compared to 2019.

Cloud-based electronic data capture (EDC), randomization and trial supply management (RTSM)/interactive response technology (IRT), and integrated platforms provide biopharmaceutical sponsors a unified view of the trial workflow while improving efficiency.

Beyond the data management and operations products suite, clinical trial IT vendors have the opportunity to create intelligent and connected solutions that focus on decentralized and virtual hybrid trials. Remote patient recruitment and monitoring applications will record significant growth, encompassing patient recruitment, engagement, and monitoring to real-world evidence collection and reporting.



The United States continues to be a dominant market for eClinical solutions, followed by Europe. The rising number of clinical trials, less stringent regulatory guidelines than more developed markets, and large population base in Asia-Pacific offers vendors growth opportunities.

This report offers:

Insights through market forecasts

Analysis by segment [clinical data management (CDM) and eSourcing, remote patient recruitment and monitoring, and clinical trial operations management] and region [ the United States , Europe , the rest of the world (RoW)]

, , the rest of the world (RoW)] Market trends, drivers, and restraints

Leading participants and their offerings

Opportunities that stakeholders can pursue over the next 5 years

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the eClinical Solutions Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Value Chain

Segmentation by Solution

eClinical Solutions Digital Continuity Trend

eClinical Solutions Overview - Remote Patient Recruitment and Monitoring Subsegments

eClinical Solutions Overview - Clinical Data Management and eSourcing

eClinical Solutions Overview - Clinical Data Management and eSourcing Subsegments

eClinical Solutions Overview - Clinical Trial Operations Management Subsegments

Segmentation by Region

Key Competitors

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Evolving Clinical Trial Delivery Models

eClinical Solutions Market Trends

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Region

Pricing Trends and Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Segment

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Mergers and Acquisitions

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Clinical Data Management and eSourcing

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Application

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Remote Patient Recruitment and Monitoring

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Application

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Clinical Trial Operations Management

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Application

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - End-to-end Decentralized Clinical Trial (DCT) Platforms to Ensure Interoperability and Scalability

Growth Opportunity 2 - Next-generation Telehealth to Enhance Patient Recruitment and Engagement in Clinical Trials

Growth Opportunity 3 - Smartphone-based Remote Monitoring to Collect RWE and Analytics

Growth Opportunity 4 - Cloud-based EDC to Enable a Cost-effective Solution for Large Phase 3 Trials

7. Next Steps



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/el7oqx



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets