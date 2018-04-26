Global $93.4 Billion Fresh Food Packaging Market 2018-2023 Featuring Smurfit Kappa, Sealed Air, Bemis Co, Amcor, Sonoco and LINPAC Packaging

DUBLIN, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Fresh Food Packaging Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The fresh food packaging market is expected to reach US$93.445 billion by the end of 2023, increasing from US$74.408 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 3.87% during the forecast period.
Food products are packed using a number of materials to protect them from adverse environmental conditions. In addition, the packaging is required for the transportation of produce to avoid any physical damage and waste. Growing demand for convenience food and an effort to improve the shelf life of the fresh food are the major driving factors for the fresh food packaging solutions.
Budding awareness regarding global warming is motivating companies to introduce cost-effective and biodegradable packaging solutions. However, disposal of food waste while packaging remains a major concern for the companies and this might restrict the demand for fresh food packaging solutions. The Asia Pacific region held a significant market share in 2017 and is projected to grow at an impressive rate owing to rising disposable income and increasing population over the forecast period.
Major industry players profiled are Smurfit Kappa, Sealed Air Corporation, Bemis Company, Amcor Limited, Sonoco Products, and LINPAC Packaging among others.
Segmentation:
The fresh food packaging market has been analyzed through following segments:
By Type:
- Plastic
- Paper and Board
- Glass
- Metal
- Others
By Application:
- Poultry and Meat Products
- Dairy Products
- Produce (Vegetables and Fruits)
- Sea Food
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
5. Fresh Food Packaging Market By Material
6. Fresh Food Packaging Market By Application
7. Fresh Food Packaging Market By Geography
8. Competitive Intelligence
9. Company Profiles
- Mondi PLC
- DS Smith PLC
- Coveris Holdings S.A.
- Bemis Company, Inc.
- Smurfit Kappa
- Sealed Air Corporation
- Amcor Limited
- LINPAC Packaging
- Sonoco Products
- AEP Industries
