Global Acrylic Fibers Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Aditya Birla Management Corporation, Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii, Dralon, Formosa Plastics Group, Taekwang Industrial & Toray Industries

The "Global Acrylic Fibers Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market will grow at a CAGR of more than 2% by 2022.
This market research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global acrylic fibers market based on the type of forms such as staple and filament. The report also provides an analysis of the market based on geographic regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. Countries in the APAC offer maximum growth opportunities to the companies in the acrylic fabric market throughout the next few years.
Key questions answered in the report include
- What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?
- What are the key factors driving the global acrylic fibers market?
- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global acrylic fibers market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in the global acrylic fibers market?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global acrylic fibers market?
- Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.
- What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global acrylic fibers market?
Market positioning of vendors
- Aditya Birla Management Corporation
- Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii
- Dralon
- Formosa Plastics Group
- Taekwang Industrial
Toray Industries
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FORM
- Segmentation by form
- Comparison by form
- Staple - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Filament - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by form
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Eco-friendly fibers
- Acrylic fibers in filtration application
- Anti-dumping duty on acrylic fiber imports
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lz7d3x/global_acrylic?w=5
