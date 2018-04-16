Global Acrylic Fibers Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Aditya Birla Management Corporation, Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii, Dralon, Formosa Plastics Group, Taekwang Industrial & Toray Industries

The market will grow at a CAGR of more than 2% by 2022.

This market research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global acrylic fibers market based on the type of forms such as staple and filament. The report also provides an analysis of the market based on geographic regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. Countries in the APAC offer maximum growth opportunities to the companies in the acrylic fabric market throughout the next few years.



Key questions answered in the report include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?

What are the key factors driving the global acrylic fibers market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global acrylic fibers market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global acrylic fibers market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global acrylic fibers market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global acrylic fibers market?

Market positioning of vendors

Aditya Birla Management Corporation

Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii

Dralon

Formosa Plastics Group

Taekwang Industrial

Toray Industries



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FORM

Segmentation by form

Comparison by form

Staple - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Filament - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by form

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Eco-friendly fibers

Acrylic fibers in filtration application

Anti-dumping duty on acrylic fiber imports

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lz7d3x/global_acrylic?w=5





