Global Adaptive Optics Technology Market 2018-2023 - Market Projected to Reach $1.72 Billion Growing at a CAGR of 29.09%

The adaptive optics technology market is projected to witness a CAGR of 29.09% during the forecast period of 2018-2023 to reach a market size of US$1726.83 million by 2023, increasing from US$373.15 million in 2017.

Increasing demand for this technology across different industry verticals drives the global market for adaptive optics technology. Furthermore, with advancement in technology, various components are being produced at a lower cost thereby driving the demand for the products using this technology. On the contrary, regulatory framework related to the use of powerful laser beam has been declared illegal by a number of countries due to security issues and can hider the market growth.



The North America market will grow on account of widespread deployment of this technology across various industry verticals such as defence and security, astronomy, and healthcare among others. Defense and security system mechanism of the US use this technology for its airborne and ground-based missile defense systems and is estimated that this will surge further due to increased defense spending. Asia Pacific will also drive the market for global adaptive optic technology due to rise in research and development activities as well as technical improvements which are done in the field of adaptive optics technology.



The market dynamics section provides comprehensive dynamics through an overview section along with growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities which exist in the current market. This section of the report also provides supplier and industry outlook as a whole; key industry, global and regional regulations which are determining the market growth and a brief aspect of adaptive optics technology. Complete industry analysis has also been covered by Porter's five forces model as a part of this report section.



Finally, competitive intelligence section deals with major players in the market, their market shares, growth strategies, products, financials, and recent investments among others. Key industry players profiled as part of this report are Iris AO, Phasics Corp, HOLOEYE Photonics AG, and Northrop Grumman Corporation among others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Segmentation

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Restraints

4.4. Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Forces

4.6. Supplier Outlook

4.7. Industry Outlook

4.8. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.9. Scenario Analysis



5. Global Adaptive Optics Technology Forecast by Component (US$ million)

5.1. Control System

5.2. Wavefront Modulator

5.3. Wavefront Sensor



6. Global Adaptive Optics Technology Forecast by Industry Vertical (US$ million)

6.1. Astronomy

6.2. Healthcare

6.3. Manufacturing

6.4. Defense

6.5. Communication and Technology

6.6. Consumer Electronics



7. Global Adaptive Optics Technology Forecast by Geography (US$ million)

7.1. Americas

7.1.1. North America

7.1.2. South America

7.2. Europe Middle East and Africa

7.2.1. Europe

7.2.2. Middle East and Africa

7.3. Asia Pacific



8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Market Share Analysis

8.2. Investment Analysis

8.3. Recent Deals

8.4. Strategies of Key Players



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Iris

9.2. Baker Adaptive Optics

9.3. Boston Micromachines Corporation

9.4. Northrop Grumman Corporation

9.5. Phasics

9.6. HOLOEYE Photonics

9.7. Adaptica



