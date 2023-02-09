Global Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market Factbook Report 2022: Historical Data 2018-2021, Estimates for 2022, Forecasts 2023-2028

Feb 09, 2023, 18:20 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market Factbook - World Market Review By Grade, Alloy Type, End User, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast (2018-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market was valued at Euro 6334.28 Million in the year 2021 with the Americas region leading the regional market share.
The report presents the analysis of Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028
Demand for Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys has increased rapidly over the past year as a result of technological developments and the requirement for inexpensive, long-lasting materials for a wide range of industrial applications, with the aerospace and defence sector accounting for the largest share.
The market for Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys is expanding at a steady rate, driven along by the widespread adoption of machine learning and artificial intelligence across industries to improve the manufacturing process.
America is the largest market for Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys, with the U.S. accounting for a significant proportion of the region's overall Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys consumption due to the country's massive military defence budget.
Due to rapid industrial development and governments like as India and China spending extensively in the aerospace and defence sectors, the Asia Pacific area is expected to be the fastest expanding region throughout the projection timeframe.
The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, and recent developments.
The companies analysed in the report include
- ThyssenKrupp AG
- Carpenter Technology
- AMETEK
- APERAM
- ALCoa
- Hitachi Metals
- Precision Castparts Corp.
- Allegheny
- Outokumpu
- AMG Aluminum
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Overview
1.2 Scope of Research
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Market Dashboard
2.2 Regional Insights
2.3 Market Ecosystem Factors
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Data Collection Process
3.2 Market Trajectory Estimation
3.3 Market Size Calculation
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.3 Opportunities
4.4 Trends
4.5 Impact assessment of Market Dynamics
5. Value Chain
5.1 Raw Material Suppliers
5.2 Manufacturers
5.3 Distributors
5.4 End Use Industries
6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment
6.1 Assessment of Degree of Impact of Covid-19 on Global Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market
6.2 Region-Wise Quarterly Covid Impact Analysis
7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
8. Macro Economic Indicator Outlook
8.1 Number of Greenfield Aerospace FDI Projects
8.2 Manufacturing Sector
8.3 Oil & Gas Production
8.4 Vehicle Sales
8.5 Investments
9. Average Selling Price Analysis
9.1 Average Selling Price, By Region
10. Competitive Positioning
10.1 Companies' Product Positioning
10.2 Market Position Matrix
10.3 Market Share Analysis
11. Volumetric Analysis, Units, 2018-2028
11.1 Global Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market, By Volume
11.1.1 Global Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market, 2018-2028 (Units)
12. Global Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market Trends and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, EUR MILLION & CAGR
12.1 Macro Economic Factor Impact Index
12.2 Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market: Dashboard
12.3 Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market Size, By Value, 2018-2021(EUR MILLION)
12.4 Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market Size, By Value, 2022-2028 (EUR MILLION)
12.5 Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market: Summary
13. Global Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Grade
13.1 Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Grade: Snapshot
13.2 Titanium-Based
13.3 Chrome-Based
13.4 Nickel-Based
13.5 Other Grades
14. Global Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Alloy Type
14.1 Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Alloy Type : Snapshot
14.2 Corrosion Resistance
14.3 High Performance
14.4 Heat Resistant
14.5 Electric Alloys
15. Global Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By End User Type
15.1 Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By End User Type: Snapshot
15.2 Aerospace
15.3 Oil & Gas
15.4 Chemical Processing
15.5 Electric Components and Electronics
15.6 Automotive
15.7 Other End-Users
16. Global Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Region
16.1 Regional Coverage of the Study
