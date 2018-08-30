NEW YORK, August 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Agricultural Films







Agricultural films are used in agricultural fields to aid farmers in increasing their agricultural production while enhancing crop quality.







Technavio's analysts forecast the global agricultural films market to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% during the period 2018-2022.







Covered in this report



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global agricultural films market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of agricultural films in different applications







The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:



• Americas



• APAC



• EMEA







Technavio's report, Global Agricultural Films Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.







Key vendors



• BASF



• Berry Global



• DowDuPont



• ExxonMobil



• RPC Group







Market driver



• Increase in number of drought-prone areas



Market challenge



• Difficulties associated with the recycling of agricultural films



Market trend



• Advances in recycling agricultural films



Key questions answered in this report



• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?



• What are the key market trends?



• What is driving this market?



• What are the challenges to market growth?



• Who are the key vendors in this market space?







