Global Agricultural Inoculant Market Report 2020-2024: Focus on Plant Growth Promoting Microorganisms (PGPMs), Bio-control agents, Plant-resistance Stimulants

The global agricultural inoculant market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the agricultural inoculant market looks promising with opportunities in the agricultural sector. The major growth drivers for this market increase in organic and environment-friendly farming practices and promotion by government agencies.



Some of the agricultural inoculant companies profiled in this report include BASF SE, E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, Bayer CropScience, Novozymes A/S, and Verdesian Life Sciences LLC, Stoller, Bio-Soja, Calister S. A, ABM, Alosca Technologies, Microquimica, KALO, and Hua Long Technical.



Some of the features of Global Agricultural Inoculant Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Global agricultural inoculant market size estimation in terms of value ($m) shipment.

Global agricultural inoculant market size estimation in terms of value ($m) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and application

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and application Segmentation analysis: Global market size by various applications such as by type, source, crop type, mode of application, and region.

Global market size by various applications such as by type, source, crop type, mode of application, and region. Regional analysis: Global Agricultural inoculant market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World

Global Agricultural inoculant market breakdown by , , , and the Rest of the World Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for agricultural inoculant in the global agricultural inoculant market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for agricultural inoculant in the global agricultural inoculant market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for agricultural inoculant in the global agricultural inoculant market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for agricultural inoculant in the global agricultural inoculant market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global agricultural inoculant market?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the agricultural inoculant market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the agricultural inoculant market?

Q.6. What are emerging trends in this agricultural inoculant market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some changing demands of customers in the agricultural inoculant market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the agricultural inoculant market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this agricultural inoculant market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competitive products and processes in this agricultural inoculant area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this agricultural inoculant market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024:

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Agricultural Inoculant Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Agricultural Inoculant Market By Type:

3.3.1: Plant growth promoting microorganisms (PGPMs)

3.3.2: Bio-control agents

3.3.3: Plant-resistance stimulants

3.4: Global Agricultural Inoculant Market By Crop Type:

3.4.1: Cereals & grains

3.4.2: Oilseeds and pulses

3.4.3: Fruits & vegetables

3.4.4: Other crops

3.5: Global Agricultural Inoculant Market By Source:

3.5.1: Bacterial

3.5.2: Fungal

3.5.3: Others

3.6: Global Agricultural Inoculant Market By Mode of Application:

3.6.1: Seed inoculation

3.6.2: Soil inoculation

3.6.3: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Agricultural Inoculant Market by Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Agricultural Inoculant Market by Source

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Agricultural Inoculant Market by Crop Type

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Agricultural Inoculant Market by Mode of Application

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Global Agricultural Inoculant Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Agricultural Inoculant Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Agricultural Inoculant Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: BASF SE

7.2: E.I. Du Pont Nemours and Company

7.3: Bayer CropScience

7.4: Novozymes A/S

7.5: Verdesian Life Sciences LLC

7.6: Stoller

7.7: Bio-Soja

7.8: Calister S. A

7.9: ABM

7.10: Alosca Technologies

7.11: Microquimica



