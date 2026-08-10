Global AI Secures $441 Million Financing to Accelerate Sovereign AI Infrastructure Expansion

J.P. Morgan-led financing marks Global AI's first debt raise and strengthens the company's ability to deploy dedicated, single-tenant, air-gapped AI infrastructure for the world's most sensitive workloads

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global AI, the world's first sovereign AI hyperscaler, today announced that it has closed $441 million in financing, marking the Company's first-ever debt raise. The senior secured credit facility was led and arranged by J.P. Morgan, with participation from a group of leading lenders.

Founded in 2024, Global AI is purpose-built to design, build and operate dedicated, single-tenant, air-gapped AI infrastructure for the world's most critical AI workloads. The company provides nations and enterprises with secure environments engineered for advanced AI training and inference, enabling customers to maintain control over their data, infrastructure and operations while benefiting from the scale, performance and operational sophistication of a hyperscaler.

Global AI Co-Founder, Director, and CEO Sami Issa said, "We are significantly accelerating our capital-raising efforts to meet the exceptional demand we are seeing for dedicated, single-tenant, air-gapped AI infrastructure. With $6.2 billion in contracted revenues, including $1 billion in contracted revenues already built and delivered to customers, we are scaling rapidly to meet this demand."

Global AI is executing a significant expansion of its sovereign AI infrastructure platform across the United States and expects to have 1 GW of capacity available by 2029.

About Global AI

Global AI is a U.S.-based, vertically integrated sovereign AI infrastructure company and the world's first sovereign AI hyperscaler, designing, building, powering, and operating dedicated, single-tenant, air-gapped AI data centers that enable nations and enterprises to develop and deploy artificial intelligence within their own jurisdiction.

Global AI's fully integrated model spans land, energy, construction, advanced liquid cooling, and GPU-dense compute, providing physical and operational separation across the entire AI infrastructure stack. With infrastructure deployments across the United States, Global AI is executing a disciplined expansion strategy toward 1 gigawatt of critical capacity by the end of 2029, delivering secure, compliant, and sovereign AI infrastructure at national scale.

Media Contact

Raeda Saraireh

Head of Marketing & Communications, Global AI

[email protected]

SOURCE Global AI