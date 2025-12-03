Global AI and HUMAIN Partner to Accelerate Sovereign AI with Large-Scale NVIDIA-Powered AI Centers

Partnership with HUMAIN strengthens Global AI's position as the world's leading provider of sovereign AI infrastructure

NVIDIA Cloud Partner Global AI receives first shipment of NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 systemsat its New York data center, reinforcing rapid U.S. deployment momentum

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global AI, an NVIDIA Cloud Partner and American provider of sovereign AI infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership with HUMAIN, a PIF company delivering global full-stack artificial intelligence solutions. Together, the companies will develop large-scale AI data centers and compute capacity in the United States.

The companies are building one of the most advanced AI data center campuses in the United States, purpose-engineered for extreme-density compute and next-generation AI workloads. The facility will support everything from national-scale model training to secure, high-throughput inference and sovereign cloud deployments. Global AI's off-premises, air-gapped architecture creates a fully isolated and ultra-secure environment for enterprises, government agencies, utilities, and frontier-model innovators that require maximum control over their data. The campus is powered by the NVIDIA AI infrastructure—including liquid-cooled NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 systems and NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand networking—to deliver exceptional performance, bandwidth, and reliability for mission-critical AI development.

NVIDIA also joined Global AI's recent fundraising round, helping facilitate its rapid national expansion and reinforcing its role in building next-generation sovereign AI infrastructure.

"Sovereign AI is rapidly becoming the defining infrastructure of the next technological era," said Sami Issa, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Global AI. "We have re-engineered how advanced compute facilities are built—liquid-cooled clusters, air-gapped sovereign architectures, and secure, high-density environments purpose-designed for national-scale AI. Partnering with a visionary company like HUMAIN allows us to build AI systems they can fully trust, operate, and own within various jurisdictions. This is the foundation for the coming decade of technological independence."

"The U.S.–Saudi Investment Forum emphasized the increasing role of AI in shaping the future of technology," said Tareq Amin, Chief Executive Officer of HUMAIN. "Our collaboration with Global AI helps ensure that HUMAIN's AI systems are built on reliable, U.S.-based infrastructure designed to support innovation at scale."

Founded in 2024 by senior American technology executives, Global AI delivers sovereign AI solutions through advanced, liquid-cooled infrastructure. The company is led by deeply seasoned industry veterans, including Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Technology Officer Dr. John E. Kelly III, an industry veteran who led breakthroughs in semiconductor research, supercomputing, AI, and quantum, and Sami Issa, who joined after co-founding and leading the GPU cloud platform W3BCLOUD.

Global AI owns and operates a purpose-built AI data center in New York equipped with NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 clusters for high-performance compute workloads, and is deploying the state's largest installation of next-generation NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 systems, with the first shipment already installed. The facility features advanced liquid-cooling capabilities—available in only five percent of data centers globally—to maximize power density, efficiency, and reliability for AI training and deployment.

ABOUT GLOBAL AI

Global AI is a U.S.-based sovereign AI infrastructure company that designs, builds, and operates high-performance, sovereign-ready compute environments. The company delivers scalable GPU infrastructure, single-tenant architectures, and secure compute clusters optimized for advanced AI workloads. Its data centers use off-prem, air-gapped configurations and advanced liquid-cooling systems, purpose-built for AI model training, inference, and deployment across enterprises and governments.

Visit globalai.com for more information.

ABOUT HUMAIN

HUMAIN, a PIF company, is a global artificial intelligence company delivering full-stack AI capabilities across four core areas: next-generation data centers, hyper-performance infrastructure & cloud platforms, advanced AI Models, including the world's most advanced Arabic LLMs built in the Arab world, and transformative AI Solutions that combine deep sector insight with real-world execution.

HUMAIN's end-to-end model serves both public and private sector organizations, unlocking exponential value across all industries, driving transformation and strengthening capabilities through human-AI synergies. With a growing portfolio of sector-specific AI products and a core mission to drive IP leadership and talent supremacy world-wide, HUMAIN is engineered for global competitiveness and national distinction.

www.humain.com

