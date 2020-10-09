Global Airway Clearance Systems Market Report 2020-2027 Featuring Electromed, General Physiotherapy, Hill-Rom, Monaghan Medical, Philips Healthcare, Thayer Medical, Vortran Medical Technology
Oct 09, 2020, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Airway Clearance Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Airway Clearance Systems estimated at US$522.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$793.4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Positive Expiratory Pressure (PEP), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$414.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Oscillatory Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $154 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR
The Airway Clearance Systems market in the U. S. is estimated at US$154 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$139.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.
Other Device Types Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR
In the global Other Device Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$43.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$63.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$91.5 Million by the year 2027.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Electromed, Inc.
- General Physiotherapy, Inc.
- Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
- Monaghan Medical Corporation
- Philips Healthcare
- Thayer Medical
- Vortran Medical Technology
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Airway Clearance Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Airway Clearance Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Market Analytics
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Airway Clearance Systems Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Market Analytics
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 46
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pybvwp
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets