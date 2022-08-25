Global and Regional In-mold Label Market Report 2022: Materials, Printing Technologies, and Molding & Robotics

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global In-mold Label Market 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global In-mold Label Market 2022 presents an overview of the global and regional in-mold label markets.

Because the in-mold label market structure is complex, specialized expertise is essential to successfully operate in this industry. This study will bring you up-to-speed on the opportunities this labeling technology offers.

Each region is segmented by application, end-use, and material. In addition, the report gives an overview of technology trends for materials, printing technologies, and molding.

The study also looks into the future of in-mold labeling. It concludes with the company directory section which presents an overview of key players in the industry.

What's in it for you?

In-mold label market data by region, segment, and substrate

In-mold market growth by region, segment, and substrate

Value chain analysis

Market volume data in million square meters

An overview of the key players in the in-mold label industry

Trends & Developments

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Methodology

1.2 Definitions & Abbreviations

2. Executive Summary

3. Label Markets

3.1 Product Decoration & Identification Technologies

3.1 Global Label Market

3.2 Global In-mold Label Markets

4. In-mold Label Markets

4.1 In-mold Label Market Structure

4.2 In-mold Label Value Chain

4.3 In-mold Label Market Segmentation

4.3.1 Application Categories

4.3.2 In-mold Label End-Use Markets

4.3.3 In-mold Label Regional Markets

4.3.4 Application Technology

5. European In-mold Label Market

5.1 European In-mold Label Market - Market Structure & Value Chain

5.1.1 European In-mold Label Market - Market Structure

5.1.2 European In-mold Label Market -Value Chain

5.2 European In-mold Label Market - Market Segmentation

5.2.1 European In-mold Label Market by Application Category

5.2.2 European In-mold Label Market by End-use Market

5.2.3 European In-mold Label Market - Application Technologies

5.2.4 European In-mold Label Market - Materials

5.3 European In-mold Label Market - Trends & Forecasts

6. North American In-mold Label Market

7. Asian In-mold Label Market

8. South American In-mold Label Market

9. Africa & Middle East In-mold Label Market

10. In-mold Label Technology Trends

10.1 In-mold Label Materials

10.2 In-mold Label Printing Technologies

10.3 Molding & Robotics

10.3.1 Molds

10.3.2 Robotics & Automation

10.3.3 Label Placement

11. The Future for In-mold Labeling

11.1 Trends and Forecasts

11.2 Innovations & Opportunities

11.3 Environmental considerations

12. Company Directory

12.1 Printers

12.2 Injection Molders

12.3 EB-IML Molders

12.4 Mold Manufacturers

12.5 Equipment Suppliers

12.6 Equipment Suppliers - Robotics Manufacturers

12.7 Ink Suppliers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7969hk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets