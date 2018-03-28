Global Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Report 2018-2022 - Increasing Export Opportunity in APAC

The anhydrous aluminum chloride market is projected to grow from USD 772.8 Million in 2017 to USD 948.6 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.19% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing use of anhydrous aluminum chloride as a catalyst in the chemical industry for various applications, such as dyes and pigments, pesticides, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, and hydrocarbon resins.

The granule form segment is the fastest-growing segment of the anhydrous aluminum chloride market. The high demand for granular anhydrous aluminum chloride is primarily driven by its characteristics, such as excellent flow properties, particle size uniformity, small surface area, and increased compressibility.

The dyes and pigments segment is the fastest-growing application segment of the anhydrous aluminum chloride market. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of anhydrous aluminum chloride as a catalyst to derive major dye intermediates, such as anthraquinone, phthalocyanine green, ethylbenzene, and metaphenoxy benzaldehyde.

The anhydrous aluminum chloride market in APAC is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth of the anhydrous aluminum chloride market in APAC can be attributed to the rise in domestic production of dyes and chemical pigments. China, Japan, and India are major producers and consumers of pesticides, pharmaceutical drugs, and cosmetics in APAC.

Volatile prices of raw materials are acting as a key restraint to the growth of the anhydrous aluminum chloride market.

Gulbrandsen (US), Aditya Birla Chemicals (India), Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals (India), BASF (Germany), Kemira Oyj (Finland), and Nippon Light Metal (Japan) are some of the key market players operating in the anhydrous aluminum chloride market. These companies have maintained a strong foothold in the anhydrous aluminum chloride market, owing to their diverse product portfolios, strategically positioned R&D centers, adoption of various growth strategies, and expansion of production capacities. In 2016, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals increased its production of anhydrous aluminum chloride from 63 TPD to 72 TPD by installing 4 more reactors in Dahej, India. The company plans to invest USD 5.21 million to set up a 16,500 TPA plant in Dahej, India for the production of anhydrous aluminum chloride. This expansion strategy has helped the company cater to the global demand for anhydrous aluminum chloride.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Top-Down and Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.3.1 Assumptions

2.4 Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market

4.2 Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market, By Form

4.3 Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Growth, By Application

4.4 Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market in APAC, By Country and Application



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand From Various Applications

5.2.1.2 High Demand for Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride in APAC

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Fluctuating Raw Materials Prices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Export Opportunity for Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride in APAC

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Difficulty in Storing Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



6 Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market, By Form

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Granule

6.3 Powder



7 Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Dyes & Pigments

7.3 Pesticides

7.4 Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

7.5 Hydrocarbon Resins

7.6 Fumed Alumina

7.7 Electrolytic Production of Aluminum

7.8 Titanium Dioxide

7.9 Others



8 Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 APAC

8.2.1 China

8.2.2 India

8.2.3 Japan

8.2.4 South Korea

8.2.5 Indonesia

8.2.6 Australia

8.2.7 Vietnam

8.2.8 Rest of APAC

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 France

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 Uk

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Belgium

8.3.7 Turkey

8.3.8 Russia

8.3.9 Rest of Europe

8.4 North America

8.4.1 Us

8.4.2 Mexico

8.4.3 Canada

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.2 Argentina

8.5.3 Colombia

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 South Africa

8.6.3 Uae

8.6.4 Qatar

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Ranking

9.2.1 Market Ranking of Key Players (2016)

9.3 Competitive Situation and Trends

9.3.1 Investment and Expansion



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Gulbrandsen

10.2 Aditya Birla Chemicals

10.3 Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited

10.4 BASF

10.5 Nippon Light Metal

10.6 Kemira

10.7 Nippon Soda Co., Ltd

10.8 Dongying Kumba Chemical

10.9 Juhua Group Corporation

10.10 Kanto Denka Kogyo

10.11 Other Key Players

10.11.1 Base Metal Group

10.11.2 Umoya Group of Companies

10.11.3 Nike Chemical India

10.11.4 Van chlor

10.11.5 Seabert Chemicals

10.11.6 Supra Chem

10.11.7 Avi-Chem Industries

10.11.8 Weifang Meanies Chemicals

10.11.9 American Elements

10.11.10 Lynwon Group

10.11.11 Anmol Chloro Chem

10.11.12 Real Metalchem Private Limited

10.11.13 Chemtex Speciality Limited

10.11.14 Alfa Aesar

10.11.15 DCM Shriram Industries



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nvmc7x/global_anhydrous?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-anhydrous-aluminum-chloride-market-report-2018-2022---increasing-export-opportunity-in-apac-300620904.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

